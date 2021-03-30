The list for the match against Switzerland

Mar 30, 2021 at 2:11 PM CEST

The national futsal coach, Federico “Fede” Vidal, has released the list of the fifteen players called up for the double confrontation with Switzerland, qualifying for Euro 2022, which will be played in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas (Madrid), on April 10 and 12.

The list is made up of goalkeepers Barrón (Palma) and Chemi (Jimbee Cartagena) and closers Ortíz (ACCS Paris), Mellado (Jimbee Cartagena) and Alberto García (El Pozo Murcia).

In addition, Fede Vidal has the wing-closing Sergio González (Viña Albali) and Bebe (Jimbee Cartagena), the wings Chino (Viña Albali), Adri (O’Parrulo), Raúl Campos (Palma), Fernán (El Pozo Murcia) and Andresito (Jimbee Cartagena), power forward Raúl Gómez (MFK KPRF) and centers Éric Pérez (Real Betis) and Solano (Jimbee Cartagena).