The Lion wins 1-3 at the home of Atlas Guadalajara

04/11/2021 at 02:15 CEST

The Lion added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-3 against him Atlas Guadalajara this sunday in the Jalisco. The Atlas Guadalajara He came to the game in high spirits after achieving a 1-0 victory over the Tijuana. Regarding the visiting team, the Lion won the Toluca in his fiefdom by 2-1 and previously he also did it at home, against the Santos Laguna by 1-2 and accumulated three victories in a row in the competition. Thanks to this result, the Leonese team is seventh, while the Atlas Guadalajara he is fifth at the end of the game.

The match started in a favorable way for the Leonese team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a Emanuel Gigliotti in minute 37, ending the first period with the result of 0-1.

In the second half luck came for the visiting team, which widened the differences with a new goal from Emanuel Gigliotti, who thus achieved a double at 67 minutes. But later a goal from Edgar zaldivar reduced the handicap for the Atlas Guadalajara in the 80th minute. Lion thanks to the goal of Osvaldo Rodriguez near the conclusion, in the 90, thus ending the match with a final score of 1-3.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Atlas Guadalajara gave entrance to Edgar zaldivar, July furch Y Javier Correa for Jairo torres, Milton caraglio Y Angel marquez, Meanwhile he Lion gave entrance to Angel Mena, Stiven Barreiro Y David ramirez for Joel campbell, Luis Montes Y Gil Giovanni Burón Morales.

The referee admonished Jairo torres Y Javier Correa by the Atlas Guadalajara already Emanuel Gigliotti Y Gil Giovanni Burón Morales by the Leonese team.

With this victory away, the team of Marcos Ignacio Ambriz ranked seventh with 20 points, while the team led by Diego Cocca he ranked fifth with 21 points at the end of the game.

The next commitment of the Liga MX de Clausura for the Atlas Guadalajara is against him Mazatlan, Meanwhile he Lion will face the FC Juarez.