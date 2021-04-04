the Lion receives Toluca

04/04/2021 at 04:15 CEST

Next Monday at 04:05 the meeting of the thirteenth day of the MX Clausura League will be played, in which we will see each other Lion and to Toluca in it Leon Stadium.

The Lion faces with reinforced spirits the game of the thirteenth day to channel a winning streak after winning its last two games 1-2 and 3-1, the first against the Santos Laguna out of his field and the second against him Necaxa in his fiefdom. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won four of the 12 games played so far in the Liga MX de Clausura.

On the visitors’ side, the Toluca achieved a four-way tie against Puebla, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his scoreboard against Lion. Of the 12 games he has played in this season of Liga MX de Clausura, the Toluca He has won five of them.

In reference to local performance, the Lion they have won twice, been defeated three times and have drawn once in six games played so far, so they are a weak side at home, where the visitors have a better chance than expected. At the exits, the Toluca He has lost twice and has drawn twice in his five games played, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the match that will measure him with the Lion.

The two rivals have met before at the stadium of LionIn fact, the numbers show five wins, two losses and two draws in favor of the home team. In turn, the locals have a total of three games in a row beating their rival in this competition. The last match between Lion and the Toluca This competition was played in November 2020 and ended with a 2-2 draw.