The Lion prevails 2-1 at Toluca

04/05/2021

On at 06:31 CEST

The Lion added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him Toluca this monday in the Leon Stadium. The Lion He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Santos Laguna away from home (1-2) and the other before him Necaxa in his fiefdom (3-1). Regarding the visiting team, the Toluca reaped a four-way tie against the Puebla, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. After the result obtained, the Leonese team is eighth, while the Toluca he is seventh at the end of the match.

The first part of the game started in a favorable way for the Toluca team, who released the light thanks to a goal from Michael Estrada, ending the first half with a 0-1 on the scoreboard.

The second part of the confrontation began in an excellent way for the local team, who put the tables with a bit of Stiven Barreiro at 52 minutes. After a new play, the score of the Leonese team increased, which managed to overcome thanks to Angel Mena at 73 minutes, concluding the match with the result of 2-1.

The coach of the Lion gave entrance to Joel campbell, Andres Mosquera, Emanuel Gigliotti and Ruben gonzalez by Victor davila, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Jean Meneses and Fernando Navarro, Meanwhile he Toluca gave the green light to Enrique Triverio, Kevin Castaneda and Pablo Lopez, which came to replace Michael Estrada, Antonio Rios and Claudio Baeza.

The referee admonished Santiago Colombatto and David ramirez by the Lion already Rubens Sambueza, Jorge Torres Nilo and Miguel Barbieri by the Toluco team.

With 17 points, the Lion from Marcos Ignacio Ambriz ranked eighth in the general table at the end of the game, while the team led by Hernan Cristante it was placed in seventh place with 19 points.

On the next day the Lion will play against him Atlas Guadalajara at home and the Toluca will play his match against him Monterrey at home.