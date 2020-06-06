The Red Sox are ready to go out and compete in 2020 if there’s a season | David Maxwell / .
The Boston Red Sox will not have Mookie Betts in 2020, they will not have Alex Cora as manager and they will not have Chris Sale and David Price as their main pitchers. However, if the season runs in July, the Fenway Park-based team has to go out and compete.
It won’t be an expectation like in years past, in fact, many analysts place the Tampa Bay Rays on redheads, but New England management has said they are undergoing changes for the future.
Christian Vázquez will be the catcher, a bet they’ve made for a long time by leaving Sandy León, who handled pitchers perfectly. Not only does he have a solid defense, he also has a timely hitter who hit 23 home runs last year.
In the inner box, they would like to have Dustin Pedroia, but injuries seriously have him thinking about retiring. However, Michael Chavis could be a solvent option for the waiter position, who had 18 home runs in 95 games. Mitch Moreland will be the starter and he will surely be a mascot that can do the job.
Andrew Benintendi LF
Xander Bogaerts SS
Rafael Devers 3B
J.D. Martinez DH
Mitch Moreland 1B
Alex Verdugo RF
Michael Chavis 2B
Christian Vazquez C
Jackie Bradley Jr CF
On the left side of the field, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers form a solid combination of defense and offense at shortstop and third base respectively.
In the outfield, Jackie Bradley Jr and Andrew Benintendi continue in the middle and on the left. They will receive help Alex Verdugo and Kevin Pillar. Verdugo arrives to occupy the right and enjoy a full campaign and Pillar ready for defensive strategy. With J.D Martínez in the designated hitter position.