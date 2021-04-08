The line to cross. Completing the collection is what you have

Volume of Marvel Heroes that compiles the first part of the numbers of the collection and Annuals of The Avengers that were pending between Acts of Vengeance and the Proctor saga. Panini Comics is going to distribute them in two volumes to be able to have all of them.

There are stages within the publication of a collection that hardly serve as a filler until another one that stands out for some reason arrives. Normally the interest is maintained in one way or another, but from time to time bland moments arise that hardly limit themselves to repeating concepts already explored or contribute little to those collections. They are forgotten periods that only the most completeists want to see reissued to have their editions in full, without missing a single issue, although reading certain episodes makes them grind their teeth. We hardly have the solvency of writers and cartoonists to somehow highlight these issues of The Avengers that were from the end of the Acts of Vengeance scripted by John Byrne, which did not turn out to be a masterpiece, far from it, until the beginning of the stage of Bob Harras, who stood out for carrying out a formation of The Avengers without their heavyweights occupying positions of prominence, giving the spotlight to the Black Knight, Crystal or Sersi, in a love triangle that would be worthy of the gossip magazines.

In the episodes that concern us we are going to find an underwater adventure with Alpha Flight (whose main interest is precisely the Canadian group), the 1990 Annuals of Cap, Thor, Iron Man and the Avengers of both coasts with the adventure entitled ” The Terminus Factor ”or the saga about The Tetrarchs of Entropy. It is a material with many ups and downs, with everything related to the Tetrarchs and the presentation of the character of Rabia being the highlight, with scripts by Larry Hama and the solid drawing of Paul Ryan, who had been collaborating on the header for some time but barely has weight in the other stories in the volume.

Also included is the graphic novel “The Vault: Mortal Trap”, which has its main protagonist in Venom, despite bearing the title Avengers.

The edition of this material leaves something to be desired because the pages have been cut somewhat and they do not finish filling up to the bottom, as would be desirable and it has been done in other editions of the same. An incomprehensible decision on the part of Panini. Surely it responds to some editorial decision but it ugly the result.

The work of screenwriters like Fabian Nicieza in the saga that opens the volume or of Roy and Dann Thomas in the Annuals of the Terminus Factor in The Avengers leaves something to be desired and the cartoonists who sometimes accompany them are not exactly fan favorites . Herb Trimpe, Rik Levins, James Fry, Brad Vancata or Jim Reddington are not well known names to the general public, for a reason. On the other hand, it highlights the work of an always compliant Mark Gruenwald in the accessories that affect the interim staff at the service of The Avengers, with a story that is at least interesting.

As we indicated at the beginning, this beautifully made volume is a way to complete our collection of The Avengers at a stage in which the direction to take did not seem to be at all clear. Despite the lack of quality in these issues from the early 1990s, there is more to collecting than enjoying a time of proven quality. We were very badly used to Roger Stern in the eighties or Roy Thomas in the seventies. That’s why these Avengers barely live up to being The Most Powerful Heroes on Earth.

