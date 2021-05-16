The line that connects ‘Loki’ with ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Loki is about to debut as the new series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus. After announcing that its premiere was brought forward to Wednesday, June 9, expectations grow over the possible argument of the program. And, of course, the numerous theories around which could mean that Loki has returned.

With the ability to travel through timelines and the long-awaited Marvel multiverse. Will Loki be the cause that all superhero stories end up reinventing themselves?

For now, Disney Plus has been very careful to reveal any essential details about the plot. So there is only news of several essential ideas. To begin with, the Loki trapped by the TVA on the run is the same ambitious and charismatic villain from 2012. And secondly, that for some mysterious reason the agency is confident that it will be able to help repair the damage it caused by stealing. the tesseract.

Now, the interesting thing is that there is also a point that could make Loki the open door to an infinite set of possibilities. Specifically, the fact that the Doctor Strange it has the god of lies on its long and seemingly meticulous list of creatures to watch out for. The detail, which was revealed in a brief conversation during Thor Ragnarok, makes it clear that the Supreme Sorcerer is aware of how dangerous Loki can be. But in view of what is shown in the previews of the Disney Plus series, the problem could be very different.

Actually, Strange might have the god of lies under surveillance not because of what he did, but what i could do. Does the time gem bearer know that Loki is about to cause a colossal debacle?

If you remember, Strange was concerned that Loki had made it to Earth. Even if his mission was as harmless as accompanying Thor in search of Odin. Of course, the events of The Avengers had already occurred in 2012, and it was also more than proven that Loki was a servant of Thanos. However, if we analyze it carefully, Doctor Strange actually seemed concerned about Loki’s presence and what he could do. So much as to wish out of circulation as quickly as possible.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe nothing is accidental. Much less, the fact that the custodian of the time stone was interested in someone who would end up becoming a dimensional traveler. Is it possible that the Strange who announced that Loki was among the “dangerous creatures” was referring to the character from the future?

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Deception in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is directing it and Michael Waldron is the main screenwriter.

See Loki on Disney Plus

There are a whole host of clues that make it likely that wizards are more interested in Loki for what he can do. That would put some things in perspective and link the god of lies to the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Also, it could cover the possible temporary rupture and reality that without a doubt Wanda maximoff will cause in search of their children.

A bit of context for the time traveler

By the time Loki was killed by Thanos during the opening minutes of Avengers: Infinity War, the character had already completed a heroic story arc. From a heartless villain, Loki had turned into an antihero who ended up sacrificing his life. For having died before Thanos snap, Loki did not come back to life after the Hulk / Bruce Banner unraveled the genocide.

But in Avengers: Endgame, Loki stole the tesseract again and escaped with an unknown destination. Not only did he flee anywhere, but it is now clear that he used the stone to travel between timelines. The flight caused what appears to be a temporary disaster with unforeseeable consequences. So much so that the TVA, in charge of maintaining interdimensional and time balance, was forced to intervene.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great animated films of Pixar.

That means that, by necessity, so should Doctor Strange. Is it possible that the Supreme Sorcerer knew that Loki was going to cause trouble, but did not know the exact moment? As he demonstrated in Avengers: Infinity War, it’s possible for Strange see all the possibilities of an event but not know which one will occur. Was the warning about Loki then related to one chance among many that he could break the timeline?

The theory could make practical sense. Doctor Strange insisted that Loki was under his watch. But in reality, Loki was about to die. Is it likely that to better understand his dangerous quality Strange had seen the possibilities of Loki in the future? That could explain the Warlock Overlord’s wariness.

The Old Woman and other signs of danger

Let’s take the hypothesis further. Did the Elder also have Loki among her “most wanted”? But, that makes the question obvious: why The old woman didn’t he react directly against Loki? Did the possibility of becoming a dangerous agent become clearer as events pointed to a showdown against Thanos? If so, then, Strange’s concern would not have to do with the future of a Loki sitting in his chair, but with his most dangerous version.

And that version is precisely that of the series that will premiere on Disney Plus. For the argument, the dangerous time traveler is the 2012 Loki still with complicated alliances and with enough greed to be a real problem.

Furthermore, it is logical to assume that TVA and Strange care about the same things. And especially, when Strange is likely to have just discovered that a witch skilled in chaos magic is about to break timelines. As if that wasn’t enough, let’s remember that the title of the third part of Ant Man is Quantumania. That leaves open a series of possibilities about time travel, multiverses.

Read this too …