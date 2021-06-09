The line and the Timekeepers: how do they work according to ‘Loki’?

Since Avengers: Endgame the timeline is a constant reference in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The expansion of these productions to series such as WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier continued to offer some clues about the time line. But nowhere was it explained how it was done in the first chapter of Loki in Disney Plus.

The timeline is what the Time Variance Authority (TVA) monitors and protects. Among its responsibilities is monitoring and intervention within one line or another if necessary. When can it happen? At the moment during which something happens that may affect the path already indicated, the destiny of each character.

TVA first appeared in Thor # 372 (1986). She is ruled by the three Time Keepers, who are in charge of establishing the correct flow of the timeline. These characters and the dynamics of the timeline were introduced and explained during the first chapter of Loki, providing information on how the Multiverse works.

The battle of the timelines

The Disney Plus series took a moment to explain the origin of some issues. The first of these was the creation of the Sacred timeline. This line, which is the one that was built in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, occurred after a battle between different timelines occurred. Each line, during that fight, fought to have supremacy over others.

The conflict almost resulted in none of them remaining. It was prevented by the rise of the Three Time Keepers. They, according to the first chapter of Loki, “brought peace by rearranging the multiverse into a timeline, the Sacred timeline.”

It is they, the Three Guardians, who are in charge of taking care of its correct flow. During the series, this explanation is offered by Miss Minutes, an animated character responsible for informing about it. Later it is reaffirmed that these figures function as the authors of the destiny of each one, even that of Loki (although they do not agree).

The multiverse: how it works

The multiverse is those timelines flowing naturally. However, unlike other movies and series where it was only mentioned or explained very briefly, there is now more information.

During Glorious Purpose, the first chapter of Loki, Miss Minutes explains: “Sometimes someone like you deviates from the path created by the Guardians. We call them ‘variants’ ”. That deviation can be from being late to work or promoting an armed uprising.

What generates getting out of the way? A “nexus event”. As minimal as it may seem, if it is not controlled it can lead to the ramification of many other events. In the words of Miss Minutes, the result of this chaos of events could be a new multiversal warfare. Therefore, the entire multiverse, the different timelines that inhabit it, would be in danger.

The TVS, guided by the Three Guardians of time, is in charge of correcting these nexus events outside the “Sacred line of time”. In this way, the organization prevents the different timelines from getting out of control.

