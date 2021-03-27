The limited catalog of vaccines and doses that do not arrive make it difficult for the Government to comply with immunizing 70% in summer

Three months after the Covid vaccination began, the difficulties that has registered the industrial scale production of vaccines, for now limited catalog of available brands and the problems e breaches of contracts delivery of the promised doses make it difficult for Government objective that in summer 70% of the population of legal age is immunized. President, Pedro Sánchez; the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, and how many members of the Executive speak on the issue insist that it is possible. However, they themselves question it by admitting that everything will depend on the pharmaceutical companies delivering the promised doses – something that for now has not always been the case – and by insisting on “the need to accelerate the production, distribution and administration of vaccines to overcome the crisis.”

This is the appeal that Sánchez made to the EU in the European Council this week, a day after Darias insisted that, despite everything, the goal of reaching 70% of vaccinated in summer remains. Nevertheless, the date is not clear, something that in the Spanish case has enormous economic consequences. The objective began as the long-awaited herd immunity would be achieved “in summer” to end up being “throughout the summer,” according to the minister on Thursday. The difference between whether it is in June or delayed to September is that there is a summer campaign or give an almost definitive touch to the tourism sector.

“I know it is a challenge, in which the Government and all the communities are committed autonomous, “said Darias on Thursday in Congress, given the doubts that the PP showed to the PDeCT and from ERC to Citizens about the possibility of fulfilling a government objective that the minister said that the vaccine reaches 23 million people.

Over 80, goal missed

For now, the data indicates that there are 2.3 million people with the complete regimen, with the two doses of vaccine in place. The minister advanced this week that the immunization of the first two priority groups – the elderly who live in residences and their workers and front-line health personnel – is practically completed, but it already seems clear that The goal of ending March with 80% of people over 80 years old will not be met vaccinated. La Rioja, Community of Madrid and Castilla y León are the best placed in this classification, with 61% and 60% of vaccinated from this age. Galicia, Catalonia and the Basque Country are in the queue, with 31, 30 and 29% respectively.

In addition to these three groups – health care, elderly in residences and over 80 years – there are already six other identified to be progressively administered the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and that of AstraZeneca, of which still the population under 45 years old is left out. Some of them – between 79 and 70 years old and seriously ill from 60 – have not yet begun to be immunized and at the moment there is no decision made on whether to people between 65 and 70 years you should be given the messenger RNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) or the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“What you need” Spain

In this context, the autonomous governments and political parties are beginning to get impatient and are not clear about being able to fulfill the objective that the Government has set itself. On Friday, the Internal Market Commissioner, Thierry Breton, assured that the European Commission will deliver to Spain “what it needs” to achieve the immunization of about 70% of the population in summer, but without specifying how it will do it, beyond ensuring that Brussels is “working hard“so that the pharmaceutical companies meet the expected delivery deadlines.

Meanwhile, the Government has accumulated difficulties to receive dose amounts necessary and their confidence that vaccination will reach 70% in summer is based on the forecast that, after a first phase with a limited supply, from April “millions” of doses will arrive and that they will do so exponentially.

The forecasts of the Minister of Health is thate each week in April will arrive 1.2 million doses of Pfizer and that between the second half of that month and June they will be supplied to Spain 5.5 million dose of the fourth vaccine to be authorized, that of Janssen. The supply of Moderna will also continue and this Friday, Health reported that this week they arrived 218,000 AstraZeneca doses to resume the injections after the suspension of two weeks ago.

“We maintain the commitment, which will depend on the arrival of vaccines”, the minister specified. However, experience shows that forecasts do not always come true. Pfizer and Moderna have picked up the pace after the delays at the beginning of the year but the problems continue AstraZeneca, in permanent conflict with the EU because he is not delivering everything he promised.

This means that fewer doses arrive in Spain because the Government makes its forecasts based on production that the British pharmacist says it will have, but no of signed delivery commitments. In this scenario, the Government clings to pharmaceutical promises. “I want to understand that this government has signed contracts with the companies, which have been approved by the Council of Ministers and it is the pharmaceutical companies that have to fulfill their contracts,” said Darias a few days ago.

In fact, Spain and the rest of the EU countries have subscribed seven purchase contracts with as many pharmaceutical companies, one per vaccine. For now, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has only authorized four, of which the last one, that of Janssen, will not begin to arrive until mid-April. Neither has the Ministry of Health at the moment made a decision on which part of the population will be injected with a product that only requires one dose and not two, thereby hoping to speed up the process.

Glances at Russia

Faced with this limited catalog of vaccines, some EU countries are beginning to look to Russia and the possibility of buying its vaccine, Sputnik V. Hungary and Slovakia are the only ones who are currently buying it on their own and the Italian Prime Minister, Mario draghi, warned last week that it would do the same if the supply of other vaccines is not accelerated.

In Spain, the pressure from communities, political parties and industry -the Catalan employers’ association Pimec wants to produce it in Catalonia – while the Government maintains that it will not make purchases outside the EU or of vaccines that have not previously been approved by the EMA.

The Valencian Community has been the first to openly ask the Ministry to explore the purchase of the Russian vaccine and for the moment the Government turns a deaf ear while regional sources regret that it is due to geostrathetic motifs and the urgency of having the population vaccinated is obvious.

A few weeks ago PP asks in Congress to the Government for this possibility and on Thursday they insisted on it ERC and JxCAT and also one of the coalition partners. “Should we go for Sputnik or should we have opted for it already“Asked Darias the deputy of United We Can Rosa Maria Medel.

However, the Government insists on “go hand in hand with the EU” and to reinforce his position, Darias warned that the authorization process, on which work has already begun at the EMA, it will be slower than with the four that are already injected, because the EU will have to carry out inspections in factories that are not in its territory.

“Spain demands to go hand in hand with the EU,” insisted Darias, who added the tagline that the Government does not stop repeating and that is a source of all uncertainty to reach the target of 70% of the vaccinated population at some point in the summer . “That the pharmaceutical companies comply “.