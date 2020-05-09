In the family, no one escaped from the covid-19. The mother Maristela Andreoli, 58, was the first to manifest a symptom: a severe pain hammered her head over and over. Soon after, the children started coughing, lost their sense of smell, no longer tasted the food. Even the youngest had fever and body pain. Helping to take care of everyone, the father and businessman Carlos Eduardo Andreoli, 59, was diabetic and fell ill last. “My husband left the house well, to take insulin, and he never came back.”

On the day the Brazil has passed the 10,000 dead mark by the new coronavirus, families report to state stories behind the number of pandemic victims. In common, they show concern about disrespect for social isolation measures in the country and describe the behavior of a treacherous disease that now forces them to deal with the absence of loved ones.

Maristela and Andreoli, for example, married before the age of 20, had two children and maintained an events company in Santo André, in the ABC Paulista, where the family lives. They spent 40 years together. “He was the best person I could ever meet, he had the essence of good people, you know? A very dear and generous man,” says the woman.

According to Maristela, signs of coronavirus began to appear in late March, days after Governor João Doria (PSDB) decreed a quarantine in São Paulo. “Everyone in the family caught it together, but with different symptoms,” he says. “We hadn’t made any trips before and were staying at the apartment. I believe we took it inside the building.”

Apparently, Andreoli was fine and was the only one not to show symptoms, except for a little fever that soon passed, says the woman. “He was taking care of the three of us,” he says. “Despite having diabetes, he controlled it with medication and food. On Monday (23), he saw that blood glucose was high. As on Wednesday (25) he continued to rise, he said he would go to the hospital after lunch, to apply insulin, and already returned. “

In the service unit, the medical team measured Andreoli’s blood oxygen saturation and found it to be 85% – in healthy people the rate is above 95%. After chest tomography, they also noticed lesions in 75% of the lungs. “The situation was serious, but my husband did not feel bad that way,” says Maristela. “I talked to him on the phone, he said he was just waiting to go.”

On the same day, the businessman was intubated and transferred to a hospital in the city of São Paulo, reserved by the health plan for suspected cases of covid-19. On Friday, the 27th, Andreoli did not resist. For coronavirus, Maristela also spent three days hospitalized with a high-flow catheter, a non-invasive device that increases the oxygen supply, but has cured the disease. The son, 30, and the daughter, 23, recovered at home.

Six weeks after the burial, which could only be followed at a distance by the family, Maristela says that she lives Andreoli’s death daily. “We haven’t seen our family yet, we can’t hug or be comforted. We are locked up inside the house, with all the memories of my husband, all the time. It’s like he died yesterday. Every day is the same, he describes. “

Even with the income interrupted due to the closure of non-essential services, Maristela says that isolation should only be relaxed when the number of cases starts to fall. “It is very important to stop this Russian roulette. My family did not look for it, but the lightning struck my house. It could be anyone’s house. Nobody is free.”

“What revolts me today is that we are stretching this issue because a lot of people don’t care about others. If we had done the isolation right from the start, guarding ourselves, we could already be resuming our daily lives”, states. “It just depends on us assuming that it is our responsibility to stop transmitting the disease. Because of these people, we are suffering and paying a very high bill.”

‘I had to transmit my father’s burial’

The burial took no more than 10 minutes. At the cemetery in Paulista, in Greater Recife, businessman Aécio Prado Júnior, 33, was alone beside his father’s coffin, José Aécio do Prado, 80, a victim of the covid-19. “I had to transmit it on my cell phone and send a picture to my family: how was the flower crown, recording the employee closing the tomb … Unfortunately, I had to create a record of what, normally, nobody wants to remember”, he describes.

According to the businessman, family members feared that the body would end up buried in a mass grave because of the pandemic. “As it was a case of coronavirus, there was no wake. The family was unable to follow, give the last words and pay the honor,” he says. “At the time, I couldn’t think of anything. I just had to put up with it and do it … After I buried it, I collapsed.”

When seeking medical attention, Prado had an oxygenation rate of 70% and had “frosted glass” lesions in both lungs, characteristic of covid-19. Intubated, he had to undergo hemodialysis and spent six days in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a public hospital in Recife. In a risk group due to age, he also had Parkinson’s disease. He passed away on April 29 – exactly 30 days after celebrating his birthday.

The son describes, however, that Prado was an active man, continued driving and used to go home to the fair. Owner of an electrical supply company, he had also run the business for 50 years.

“It was all very fast. My parents had been quarantined for almost a month, but eventually they had to go somewhere to resolve essential issues,” says the son. “It started with a cold, as he always had. Then he had a fever and started to get soft, but he did not sneeze, did not cough and only complained of shortness of breath on the day of hospitalization.”

For Prado Júnior, the coronavirus is a “treacherous disease”. “As they are symptoms of a common flu, we are in a dilemma whether it is better to take it to the hospital or not, because of the risk of infection. All along, my father was lucid and said: ‘If you take me out of the house, it is the same as killing me ‘. “

Prado Júnior says he saw a lot of commitment from doctors and nurses at the front line, but that the main problem was getting information from the inpatient. “I spent three days to receive a newsletter. There were people who had been without a relative for a week,” he says. “The doctors call so that the families do not have to go there, but they spend 1 minute talking, it is not possible to calm the anguish.”

“I only found out that my father died because a friend of my cousin was on duty, working there. It was at 18.55”, he reports. “I had to call the hospital to confirm, they were probably just going to inform me the other day.”

On the day of his death, Prado Júnior noticed an increase in ambulances arriving at the hospital. Wearing a suit, health teams already carried patients on the ambulance stretcher straight to hospital. “If it were today, I would be afraid that he would not be seen and die on the way.”

Since then, the son has been taking care of his 67-year-old mother, who tested negative for covid-19. An aunt, next door, also contracted the disease, she says. “My wife has asthma and was left alone at home. I am afraid for her, for my mother and for my sister, who has a nurse husband”, she says. “We would all be in a normal situation together, but we have to stay away.”

“The disease evolves very quickly and takes away the right for us to accompany the one who is ill. This is the greatest pain. All care must be taken: social isolation, sterilization of objects, seeking medical advice in case of symptoms and for official information “, says Prado Júnior. “At the state or federal level, I don’t see the government doing anything or the number decreases. I’m just seeing people dying.”

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.