If we forced you, with a lightsaber resting on your neck, to choose betweenLight Side of The Force or the Dark SideThe answer seems as easy as it is obvious. What’s more, for this you could have spared yourself threats with Jedi weapons, you would say with reason.“The Force, of course, Luke Skywalker’s”, you would assure. But perhaps that decision is not so logical. Do not run so much. We are going to study this matter starting with knowing exactly what we are talking about here.

The Force, in the universe ofStar wars, is a pervasive, metaphysical energy field created by the things that exist that permeate the universe and everything in it holding it together, and which gives the Jedi and the Sith their power.

Its Light Side is the element aligned with wisdom, nobility and justice and makes its bearers remain in peace and harmony with everything around them. Instead, The Dark Side, also calledDark Reverse,it is the element aligned with evil, hatred, anger and revenge, and is used focused on control, domination and extermination projected onto other beings.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away,a young Jedi apprentice stops his career,sweat glistening on his forehead. On his back he wears an old Jedi master who whispers instructions into his ear. The apprentice interrupts him with a question:“Is the Dark Side stronger?And, if we had to answer that question, we would say yes, yes it is stronger.

The Light Side of the Force is the purest and Jedi always seek balance in their use. They try to control their emotions, not show passion or hate. Instead, the Sith promote a contrary and corrupt use of Force: the Dark Side. Its qualities are destruction and dominance. How wouldDarth Vader, “the strength of the dark side lies in the power of the individual.The Force comes from withinIts users tried to take advantage of the use of their emotions instead of blocking them. Their passion came from their strength. But it came at a high price.

Both options have their pros and cons, of course. The Light Side lacked power and dominance and the Dark Sideit is difficult to control and harmful to the soul. As for the pros, the ability to heal with The Force is one of the main powers of the Light Side, something that even a Sith Lord cannot achieve.

In Yoda’s words, “[la vida eterna] is the ultimate goal of the Sith, although they can never get it; it only comes through liberation from oneself, not through self-exaltation. It comes through compassion, not greed. Love is the answer to the dark. “Among the advantages of the Dark Side of course is histremendous power: Who doesn’t like to strangle an incompetent minion from a distance, for example?

So what is the correct option? Betting on a Dark Side that guarantees you strength and power, but a short life, or choosing the Light Side of The Force that provides quality over quantity?If power is too high a cost, is it really worth accessing?

Be careful, there is always the option of choosing the middle path, like the JGray Edis, who could be as wise and disciplined as a Jedi and as powerful and strong as a Sith. Certainly, choosing this option –which we have taken off our sleeve by surprise– goes against what we proposed in the title. But it is our ball-article, and if you don’t like it, we collect and go home.

Okay, come on, are you making us have an option?Dark side. Come with us. It is very easy: the only thing you need is to take the path of fear, which will lead you to anger, from anger you will go to hatred and from hatred to suffering, which will finally lead you to the Dark Side and the unlimited possibilities it offers . Also, we have dark ice cream. A delicious bonus!

