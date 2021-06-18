The light ruins the fantastic week of a PSOE that had 7 victories

The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the first vice president, Carmen Calvo, in a file photo in the Congress of Deputies. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / . via .)

Just two weeks ago, the Pedro Sánchez’s future was black. The PSOE of Madrid, in whose campaign he was involved to the point of making it his own, took a severe romping at the polls before a reinforced Isabel Diaz Ayuso (PP). Morocco decided to look the other way at its land borders with Spain, fostering the largest entry of irregular immigrants on Spanish soil in decades and using Ceuta as a throwing weapon against the policies of the European Union. And the processing of pardons he reactivated the three rights to make a common front against the concessions to the Catalan independentists.

All of it prompted a Pablo Casado that, on the back of the ‘Ayuso effect’, regained political initiative for several days. Marking day in and day out the national agenda with a battle with Sánchez from which only Podemos benefited – a party that after the departure of Pablo Iglesias has discovered the benefits of being silent when he does not play.

But the wind has rolled clearing the sky of dark clouds for him PSOE.

Pedro Sánchez’s fantastic week started on Sunday, with the Columbus demonstration in which its conveners they punctured by bringing together fewer attendees than expected.

The same day Ayuso got the King in trouble not measuring his words on pardons.

Monday started with a Susana diaz, enemy nº1 within the party, giving in to Juan Espadas in the primaries of the PSOE of Andalusia.

On Tuesday new gestures arrived from Barcelona in order to advance in the thaw between the Government and the Generalitat.

On Wednesday the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, traveled to Spain to make official Europe’s support for the economic recovery plan from Spain.

And in the last 24 hours, three of the Ibex’s leading executives –Ana Botín (Santander), Pablo Isla (Inditex) and José María Álvarez-Pallete (Telefónica) – They have supported the recovery plan set out by Moncloa.

Pedro Sánchez aimed to be able to finish the week by smoking a cigar in Moncloa with the wind in his favor and with two years ahead to legislate without a pandemic and with a rain of millions to invest. But he had better not do it, because the average Spaniard is freaking out. Because he is paying for the electricity in his house at the price of ‘Filomena’. Yesterday the megawatt hour was paid to 93 euros, very close to the record of 94.99 euros set during the historic cold and snow storm last January. The market is out of control. And it will continue to be for the next few days.

It’s time to roll up your sleeves and offer solutions. As unorthodox as they may seem.

The first idea is to try lower the bill by reducing the revenues of the plants nuclear and hydraulic. And the second is move to gasoline and gas part of the regulated costs that now fall on the receipt – as if filling the car’s tank was not expensive enough. There is also talk of lowering VAT. The energy problem is not easy to solve, but the longer the Government takes to reach out and lighten the burden of the consumer, the greater the feeling of rejection generated in the population.

