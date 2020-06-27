The two fighters from NXT’s UK division have been publicly fired this afternoon. Travis Banks and El Ligero had been accused by several sexual harassment fighters during the #SpeakingOut movement.

The Light and Travis Banks are fired from NXT UK

Two NXT UK fighters were the first fired from this division after all the sexual abuse scandals with the #SpeakingOut movement came to light.

The dismissal of El Ligero was the first to be announced this afternoon

The future of Light she had been in doubt after the UK independent wrestler Natalie Sykes recently accused the fighter of sexual harassment during the #SpeakingOut movement. Ligero released a statement and denied the allegations, saying she was speaking to a lawyer about the situation. PWInsider now reports that he has been fired by WWE.

Ligero’s official profile on the WWE roster page has been removed this afternoon. His personal Twitter was closed earlier this week.

The dismissal of Travis Banks was announced shortly after.

There had been speculation about Banks’ future in WWE after recent allegations made against him in the “#SpeakingOut” movement on social media. POST Wrestling’s John Pollock reported this afternoon that WWE has fired Banks.

It should be noted that while WWE removed Ligero from the official roster page, Banks’ profile is still active at this time.

It should be remembered that these two fighters were accused of sexual abuse in the #SpeakingOut movement but that other fighters such as current cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin and Joe Coffey were also discussed and it is not yet known if the company will make a decision with them .

