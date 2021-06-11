The Liga MX players who will play the Copa América

The Copa América begins this Sunday, June 13 and the National Teams are already uncovering their calls in which, out of 10 Teams, 7 will have representatives of the MX League.

Except for Bolivia, Brazil and Argentina, the other teams will have Liga MX players and in the case of the Albiceleste National Team, they will have former players from the Mexican First Division.

The Colombian National Team is the one with the most Liga MX players, with 5 summoned: Juan Otero (Santos), Camilo Vargas (Atlas), Stefan Medina (Rayados), Yairo Moreno (Pachuca) and William Tesillo (León).

Behind the Coffee Growers are the Ecuadorians, who will have 4 players. Ángel Mena de León, Fidel Martínez de Xolos, Ayrton Preciado and Félix Torres, both from Santos Laguna.

Of the National Teams of Peru, Chile and Uruguay, there will be two representatives per side. Santiago Ormeño and Yoshimar Yotún from Peru; Claudio Baeza and Jean Meneses in Chile; and Fernando Gorriarán along with Jonathan Rodríguez will play for Uruguay.

The case of Fernando Aristeguieta is unique, as he will be the Vinotinto forward in the Copa América.

In Paraguay there could be 4 representatives, however, they have not yet given the official list for the continental contest.

