The Liga MX and the FMF against the sale of NFT shares of the Necaxa club

On June 1, 2021, the First Division of Mexico (Liga MX) and the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) spoke out in a disavowal manner before the campaign promoted by the new shareholders of the Necaxa club to sell 1% of the remaining shares. in cryptocurrencies.

Among the new shareholders of the club is the model and actress Eva Longoria and the soccer player Mesut Ozil, who enthusiastically invited their followers through their social networks to buy a stake in the club through a non-fungible token (NFT) thus becoming, like them, shareholders of the team, promoting said purchase as the first in the world of professional sports.

Liga MX and FMF are against the sale of shares in NFT

As a result of this campaign, the communication department of Liga MX and the FMF spoke officially, saying that although they had authorized the Club to receive foreign investment and include new shareholders, the shareholding was not subject to any type of exchange or purchase by means of payments other than (such as cryptocurrencies or NFT) than those allowed in their regulations.

Therefore, the direct or indirect shareholding of a LIGA MX Club is not subject to any type of exchange, or purchase by any means or form of payment (including NFTs for its acronym in English Non-Fungible Token), different from those previously recognized in our regulations. “

Adding that to continue with the campaign or make any change to the shareholders’ roster without first notifying it to be approved by the Executive Committee and / or the General Assembly of the Mexican Football Federation, the club faces a “replacement of the membership certificate” abiding by the consequences written in its regulations.

Will Necaxa be able to reach an agreement to carry out the sale of NFT shares?

Although up to now the new shareholders have not made a public statement or at least from their official accounts on this new decision by the board of the organizations in charge of representing Mexican soccer, it is possible that an agreement will be reached with them to carry out this new sale that would be a great innovation for the sports world.

Despite the success that NFTs have had in terms of market capitalization and adoption, they still have many legal gaps to fill as well as cryptocurrencies to become the tools of financial freedom that many dream of.

For now, it only remains to wait for the owners of the Necaxa Club to speak, to find out if they will reach an agreement with the MX League and the FMF to truly become the first sports club to sell part of its shares through an NFT.

