The filming of « La vida de los Reyes », a film that will tell the story of the comedians Miguel Céspedes and Raymond Pozo, began its pre-production yesterday, and as soon as the General Directorate of Cinema permits it, a date will start at the start of its filming. .

Of course, with all the protection protocols so that those who work on it are sure not to contract Covid-19.

Under the direction of Frank Perozo, on a script that David Maler has written and the production of Leticia Tonos, the cast is made up of international figures, such as Jackie Guerrido, and locals, including Judith Rodríguez, Ramón Emilio Candelario, Diomary La Mala and Evelina Rodríguez.

These figures talked to journalists from different media using the Zoom application, in which some details of this film project were offered, which would be a mix between drama and comedy that will tell how the two humor artists forged their lives, from its humble origin in the south of the country, to gaining the popularity they enjoy today.

Contrary to other biographical films, Céspedes and Pozo will interpret themselves, something that the second values, since according to what he said, they did not wait until they had died to make their film, and that the first has defined as « motivational and happy » .