The life of Sara Monar, telenovela actress takes on a virus

After fighting in the hospital, actress Sara Monar loses her life | Instagram

After several days hospitalized trying to overcome the complications that the lethal virus of the Covid-19, the life of the actress, Sara Monar, was turned off this Tuesday.

Titles such as Real love, María Isabel, Alborada, When I fall in love, My destiny is you, The one who could not love, among other successful melodramas of international stature were some of the projects that added part of the career of the talented television collaborator , Sara monar.

It was a statement from ANDI (National Association of Actors) who spread the news of his unfortunate departure through social networks.

@ANDIMexico communicates the sensitive death of the interpreter partner Sara Monar. Remembered for her work in the television melodramas “Corazon que miente”, “Mujeres infieles” and “María Isabel”. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends, the message from the acting body read.

@ANDIMexico communicates the sensitive death of the interpreter partner Sara Monar. Remembered for her work in the television melodramas “Corazon que miente”, “Mujeres infieles” and “María Isabel”. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/9iLgkGSJ2L – ANDIMEXICO (@ANDIMexico) March 31, 2021

It may interest you Loses the life founder of La Original banda El Limón

It was Sara Monar’s daughter, Ivette Picazo, who confirmed the news of her departure, also extending thanks to all those who were attentive to the interpreter’s health condition.

I want to thank on behalf of my family all those who were aware of my mother’s health. He has just transcended to eternal health, to reunite with his beloved son and loved ones. Thank you, “he announced on the same social network

Unfortunately, the light of the great “Television star“She faded after fighting a tough battle after having contracted the coronavirus condition, which kept her in intensive care for several days, according to the reports provided by Picazo in a previous message.

Monar’s daughter, asked all her followers many prayers for the artist, in addition to some other relatives who would have been hospitalized for the same reason.

My mother has been admitted to intensive care. I ask for your prayers for her and for my daughters, my granddaughter and my son-in-law who have contracted such a devastating virus, read the worrying writing just 10 days ago on Facebook.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Unfortunately, this Tuesday it was known about the sad loss, one more that adds to those that have previously hit the middle of the show. As is known, infections have been increasing and adding more victims in its wake.

Sara Monar was one of the prominent faces of Mexican television and her career extends to many stories and series, including La Rosa de Guadalupe, La cobraña and Como dice el saying.

It was in 1989 when the star made her debut on the small screen in the 1989 melodrama, “A face from my past” in which she gave life to “Diana Reyes” on that occasion she coincided with other important figures such as Humberto Elizondo, Elisa de Estrada and Armando Estrada, who were the stars of this production.

Later, she returned to participate in a telenovela, “Mujeres infieles” and it was in 1997 that the role of “Margarita” came into her hands in the successful melodrama “María Isabel”, which was starred by Adela Noriega and Fernando Carrillo.

It may interest you Actress Cecilia Romo loses the battle against the virus

In 1993 she gave life to Ana en Amor real, then other major productions followed and she recently played roles in “La Malquerida” or Corazón que miente (2016) where she acted as Mother Gertrudis and where she could be seen from Spain.

Just last March 29, the news emerged of the founder of the Original Banda el Limón, Don Salvador Lizarraga, who left at the age of 88. Previously, the founder of the famous “Castro Brothers”, Arturo Castro also left this world, two great figures of the music industry.

It may interest you Winner of La Voz, Christian Nodal’s team, reports fraud

It would be with the arrival of 2020 when important figures in the entertainment industry have said goodbye to this world, mostly victims of the deadly virus.