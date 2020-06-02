One of the most important figures in “The Last Dance” and of the current NBA, although for different reasons, it is Steve Kerr. As a player, Kerr was instrumental in the Bulls’ second three-peat, especially in the 1997 Finals when he scored a three-pointer that gave the title to Chicago. However, his career continued after his departure from the team in 1998 (as did Pippen or Jordan) and continued to reap success.

Kerr signed with the San Antonio Spurs after the lockout and in 1999 he was a transcendental part of the Texan team’s first title (and the fourth consecutive one for him), with a role similar to the one he had in Chicago and helping David Robinson and Tim Duncan to get their first titles in the league. He remained under the command of Gregg Popovich until 2001, when he was transferred to Portland, but in 2002 he returned to the Spurs and collaborated to win the 2003 title in his final season as a player, surrounded by the “twin towers”, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker.

After his retirement, Kerr participated in a business group that bought a part of the Phoenix Suns, became a recurring analyst for TNT and in 2007 took the position as GM of the Suns, being the architect of Shaquille O’Neal’s arrival (and then departure) in Arizona. In that position he remained until 2010, when he decided to resign to return to be a television analyst, although he kept his shares in the franchise until 2014.

However, at no time has Kerr been as successful as he enjoyed (and enjoys) as a coach. Kerr replaced Mark Jackson in charge of the Golden State Warriors in 2014 and from there everything went up. After winning 67 games in their first year, they crushed everyone to the Finals, where they beat the LeBron James Cavaliers to win the title. In 2016 they finished with 73-9 balance (best record in the history of the league) but fell in the Finals against the Cavs themselves, of whom they took revenge by winning in the Finals of 2017 and 2018 to accumulate three titles in four years.

In 2019 they reached the Finals again, but injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson ruined their team’s chances, which fell to the Toronto Raptors. After a 2019-20 injury-marked year, the Warriors are rebuilding to return to the title burden in 2021, with Kerr at the helm of the team.

