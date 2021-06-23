The life of Britney Spears in data

(CNN) – Here’s a look at the life of Britney Spears, pop singer, Grammy Award winner, and television personality.

Personal life

Date of birth: December 2, 1981

Place of birth: McComb, Mississippi

Birth name: Britney jean spears

Dad: Jamie Spears, former building contractor and chef.

Mother: Lynne (Bridges) Spears

Marriages: Kevin Federline (from September 18, 2004 to July 30, 2007, divorced); Jason Alexander (Jan 3, 2004 – Jan 5, 2004, canceled after 55 hours

Children: with Kevin Federline: Jayden James, September 12, 2006 and Sean Preston, September 14, 2005

Other facts

Number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart include: “Baby, One More Time” in 1999, “Womanizer” in 2008, “3” in 2009 (debut), and “Hold It Against Me” in 2011 (debut).

Six albums have reached # 1 on the Billboard 200: “Baby One More Time” (1999), “Oops! …. I Did It Again “(2000),” Britney “(2001),” In the Zone “(2003),” Circus “(2008) and” Femme Fatale “(2011).

He has won a Grammy and has been nominated for eight.

Chronology

1993-1994 – Cast member of “The Mickey Mouse Club.”

1997 – He signs a contract with Jive Records at age 15.

2002 – She is named the most powerful celebrity in Hollywood by Forbes magazine.

November 17, 2003: receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

February 13, 2005: wins a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for “Toxic.”

February 16, 2007: shaves his head at a hair salon in Tarzana, California.

October 1, 2007: You temporarily lose physical custody of your children after failing to attend court hearings.

January 3, 2008: Spears is hospitalized for issues related to the custody of her children. Kevin Federline, her ex-husband, receives sole custody on January 4, 2008.

February 1, 2008 – A Los Angeles court grants Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, temporary guardianship after Spears is taken to a hospital and deemed unable to care for herself.

July 18, 2008 – In a custody agreement, Spears gives Federline sole custody of the children, but retains visitation rights.

August 2008 – Becoming Britney, a musical based on her life, debuts at the International Fringe Festival in New York.

October 28, 2008: Jamie Spears receives permanent guardianship of her daughter’s affairs.

February 3, 2009 – Sam Lutfi, Spears’ former manager, sues Spears and her parents for defamation and breach of contract in Los Angeles Superior Court.

September 8, 2010 – She is accused of sexual harassment and sued by her former bodyguard, Fernando Flores.

January 11, 2011 – His single, “Hold It Against Me,” is released and debuts at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

March 29, 2011 – The new album, “Femme Fatale”, is released.

March 30, 2011 – Brand Sense Partners files a US $ 10 million lawsuit against Spears and her father for breach of contract related to a perfume deal between Spears and the Elizabeth Arden Company.

February 2012: resolves the lawsuit filed by Brand Sense Partners for breach of contract.

March 2012: resolves sexual harassment lawsuit filed by former bodyguard.

May 15, 2012 – “The X Factor USA” announces that Spears, along with Demi Lovato, will join Simon Cowell and LA Reid on the judging panel for “The X Factor.”

November 1, 2012 – A Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismisses the defamation and breach of contract lawsuit against Spears and her parents brought by Lutfi, Spears’ former manager.

January 11, 2013: announces that he will not return as a judge to “The X Factor.”

September 17, 2013 – Spears announces that she will be doing a two-year residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas with a show titled “Britney: Piece of Me.” The show begins running on December 27.

September 2014: launches her own lingerie line, “Intimate Britney Spears.”

November 5, 2014 – Clark County, Nevada, proclaims November 5 as “Britney Day” on the Las Vegas Strip.

September 9, 2015 – Spears announces that she has extended her residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas for two more years.

August 26, 2016 – Spears’ ninth studio album Glory is released.

April 12, 2018: Spears is honored at the GLAAD Media Awards as the winner of the Vanguard Award, an award given to an artist for making a difference in promoting and supporting equality.

January 4, 2019: announces that he will take an indefinite work break to focus on his family due to his father’s health problems.

April 3, 2019: Spears announces that she is taking “me time” after it was reported that she had checked into a mental health facility to deal with her father’s health problems.

April 25, 2019: Spears is removed from the mental health treatment center after undergoing “comprehensive wellness treatment.”

June 13, 2019: Spears and her family receive a five-year restraining order against Lutfi.

April 29, 2020: Spears announces that she accidentally burned down her home gym.

November 10, 2020 – The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny rejects Spears’s request to remove her father as her guardian, but says she would consider requests “in the future” to remove her father as head of her estate. The move comes amid the #FreeBritney social media movement, fueled by some fans who believe she is a prisoner in her own home due to court-ordered guardianship.