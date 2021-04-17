the life of bernard madoff

In the spring of 1938, the Madoffs, a family from Queens (New York) celebrated the birth of a little boy whom they would call Bernard and who, although they did not know it at the time, would mark his last name in the history of the United States with large letters. . 82 years later, right after his death, newspapers around the world have filled their pages with the story of that boy: he is remembered for being the brain behind the biggest scam in history.

Bernard Madoff (or Bernie, as everyone called him) fooled a lot of people. With great promises, he attracted many people and companies, including some of great public importance, and convinced them to entrust him with large sums of money. And, for two decades, everything seemed to work. Madoff was a respected figure in the financial world, and his investors continued to grease the machinery with large sums of money. But of course the house of cards had to collapse one day, and with the storms caused by the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers it finally fell, leaving a hole of 64.8 billion of dollars where one day he woke up.

Climbing to the top

Let’s go back in time. It’s 1960 and a young Madoff just founded a small firm (Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC) with the money he has saved working as a lifeguard and installing sprinklers, dedicated to trading penny stocks (the same world that was immortalized in the movie The Wolf of Wall Street and in which he began his wanderings Jordan Belfort, portrayed in the film by Leonardo DiCaprio).

His skills soon paid off, and Madoff Securities’ reputation spread throughout New York financial circles. The secret of his success was in his ability to adapt. In fact, the company was one of the first to adopt computer technology for financial operations, a decision that would definitely propel Madoff to the heights: His firm became one of the Drivers of the NASDAQ Stock Market, capable of competing even with the mighty Wall Street.

This promotion convinced many members of his close family to join him in his wanderings, and the leadership of Madoff Securities was soon taken over by a very close and closed circle around Madoff over whom he wielded immense power.

Building pyramids

In the late 1980s, Madoff begins to weave his great spider web. The idea was not new: a pyramid scam or Ponzi scheme, a fraudulent model that has been put into practice in many historical moments and different places, almost always with disastrous consequences; but never on such a scale.

The operation of the Ponzi scheme, named after the Italian-born scammer Carlo Ponzi, is straightforward. The scammer lures an initial group of investors with the offer of a product (legitimate or not), usually low risk and high returns. From there, instead of making the investment, the scammer must look for a larger number of investors and, with that money, returns those great returns promised to the first group. The same mechanics are put in place to pay the second group, and so on.

For example, let’s imagine that the scammer gets two people to lend him 1,000 euros each on the promise that, in a month, he will pay them back twice that amount. Once he has the money in his hands, instead of investing it, he keeps it and, with the same promise, he gets six other people to lend him 1,000 euros each again. With that money, he pays what was promised to the first investors and keeps the rest. Now, you just have to find more investors to pay the second group. And so, ad infinitum.

Of course, this is a simplification. In real life, it is usually necessary to accompany her with a good dose of lies. At this scale, the financial market control institutions monitor the movements of the firms, and it is necessary to declare where the money comes from, which is why the scammers issue vague, ambiguous and directly fraudulent explanations of the businesses that bring them such juicy profits. . But under the cover of Madoff’s prestige (coupled with an ingrained habit of falsifying statements) going under the radar was a simple task.

Of course, such a business model it can’t go on forever And the moment the market becomes saturated and the company fails to recruit enough new investors, the pyramid collapses and lower tiers lose their money: By then, the scammer has usually fled with the loot.

It was not the case with Madoff.

Fall from grace

Two decades later, global finance suffered one of the biggest earthquakes in history: the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers and the start of the Great Recession. It’s the year 2008, and Madoff is in serious trouble.

His fraud had worked for almost 20 years. Aided by his reputation, he had earned the trust of prominent figures such as Steven Spielberg, John Malkovich, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and large companies such as the Santander Group. But in the face of the panic that broke out in the market, many wanted to recover their invested money, requesting refunds that, in total, they added 7,000 million of dollars. This, in principle, did not have to have been such a serious problem, since Madoff Securities boasted in its declarations of having a fund of 60,000 million dollars. Of course it was a lie and such a background never existed.

On December 11, Madoff gathered his sons in an office and informed them of his intention to give out several million in bonuses. When they asked for explanations and wanted to know where that money came from, Madoff confessed the true nature of his business. It was they themselves who reported their father to the authorities.

And, although many have been implicated and convicted, such as his brother Peter, and there are reasonable doubts in some cases (such as his wife, Ruth), apparently many others of Madoff’s relatives, including some who they held high positions in his firm, they were completely unaware of the scam in which the family patriarch had been immersed for years.

It should be noted, however, that it did not catch everyone by surprise. Some voices They had been warning for a long time that there was something strange in the Madoff Securities numbers, like the journalist Erin Averlund, from the economic medium Barron’s, or the accountant Harry Markopolos. But the firm’s impeccable prestige acted as a shield and most of these accusations fell on deaf ears.

Irreparable damage

In June 2009, Madoff pleaded guilty to all charges pending against him and was sentenced to 150 years in prison, the maximum penalty and a de facto life sentence. However, by now the damage was done.

Many people lost exorbitant amounts of money. Furthermore, Madoff’s fame as a philanthropist had allowed him to attract numerous charitable foundations, in many cases of the Jewish community of which he himself was an important part, such as that of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel. Large entities, such as the Santander Group, had to return billions to their investors who had been drawn into the scam.

The ravages were such that several people, ruined, they took their lives or tried. This is the case of Thierry de Villehuchet, co-founder of the manager Acces International, who cut his wrists in his New York office after losing almost $ 2 billion of his and 75% of his client portfolio; or William Foxton, Officer of the Order of the British Empire who lost his family’s savings in Madoff’s gears and shot himself in the head in a park in the British town of Southampton.

His own son, Mark, hung himself by the neck in his home when he was immersed in a civil lawsuit imposed by several scammers, despite the fact that he had always claimed not to know what was happening.

Penance and ostracism

And it is that Madoff himself suffered for the rest of his life the consequences of his deception. His wife, Ruth, whom he had been with since high school, divorced him, and years later he confessed that the couple had tried unsuccessfully to commit suicide by ingesting a handful of pills.

Most of his family and friends withdrew the word from him, and his son Andrew died a year later from cancer, leaving the former banker virtually alone. Thereafter, his social relationships were largely limited to his fellow inmates (some of whom he informally advised on finances) and occasional conversations with the press.

Still, Madoff likely found some comfort in these companies. Before the media he came to open up emotionally and confess the guilt he felt for the death of his son Mark (to CNN) or the anxiety he suffered at the time of the scam for the fear of being discovered, about which he said was “a nightmare for him” and that the prison was “a liberation” (to New York Magazine) .

Last Wednesday, April 14, Madoff died at the age of 82 by natural causes. It left behind an enormous economic loss and irreparable damages that go far beyond money. Some of his victims have even continued to criticize him after his death in statements to the New York Times. Its cultural legacy is the tale of the greatest scam in history.