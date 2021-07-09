The life and career of Wanderlei Silva will be turned into a film or series

One of the pioneers and leading names in the MMA on Brazil, Wanderlei Silva will have his life on the big screen. UOL Esporte revealed that the biography of the former champion that was published last year, was acquired by Luppi Producer.

The book will become a movie or series that will be released in June of 2022.

Notice

In an interview with Luiz Pereira, producer and partner of Lupi Productions Y Excelsior Filmes, stated that it already has an alliance with a company to produce and launch the film in Japan. Luiz is negotiating with various streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus for the public of Brazil, Latin America and the USA.

The interest of the Japanese market in the history of Wanderlei silva It’s not a surprise. At the peak of his career, he was champion of Pride FC, the largest event in the history of the country.

According to the producer, it will be precisely the fights with Kazushi sakuraba, known as the Gracie Hunter, whom he beat seven Brazilians in the mythical ring.

“The film interests in the foreign market because of Sakuraba. In the first fight for example. He didn’t know who it was. The first fight between the two. They told him: He is champion in Japan. For him, he couldn’t choose. In his head, he was anyone, when a person is motivated, he has a dream, an internal force that helps a lot. Wanderlei was one of them, he couldn’t choose. Or maybe at that time, in its early days, it couldn’t. Whoever came, he had to beat him ” the producer explained.

From the victories with Sakuraba, the work will tell the trajectory of Wanderlei silva until he became one of the great idols of world MMA. Rivalries with Rampage Jackson, Dan henderson, Vitor Belfort Y Chael sonnen. His personal side will also be illustrated, with the story of his childhood and adolescence in Curitiba, marriage to his wife Torch and the birth of their children.

“I imagine that my life will be told to inspire people and show that a normal person can become an extraordinary person, which happens in my life. That others may also have the opportunity that I had, to be able to discover a talent, to be able to be an icon. I hope it really is a great work “; Wanderlei stated to UOL.

Advertisement