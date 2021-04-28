The lie about Kamala Harris and her book that led to the resignation of a ‘New York Post’ journalist



The vice president’s book became a bestseller when she announced her presidential candidacy.

Photo: Al Drago / Getty Images

An article about the vice president Kamala harris based on a lie went viral and was shared by Republicans until other media reviewed the facts and the journalist Laura Italiano, whoever wrote the story resigned his post, and revealed the truth.

The New York Post reported that a children’s picture book written by Vice President Harris was being delivered as part of a package of welcome migrant minors at a shelter in Long Beach, California.

The story was taken up by various media, most of the right, including Fox News, which belongs to the same Post company, expanded the story and criticized Republican congressmen, such as Tom cotton (Arkansas)

However, The Washington Post asked Long Beach city officials about the delivery of the books. The surprise was that the reports were false, because Harris’s book was not delivered in welcome packets.

There was only one copy of the book, which was donated during a campaign to obtain free volumes from various authors.

The 40-page vice president’s book, titled Superheroes are everywhereBefore making his presidential aspirations official, he recounted his life experiences and encouraged the children to be Good Samaritans.

The volume features illustrations by the artist Mechal Renee Roe. It became one of the best sellers when Harris launched his presidential campaign.

Right-wing media have covered stories about the border criticizing the current administration for increasing arrivals and how they serve minors.

The vice president has received criticism for not going to the border, but she has indicated that her work is focused on creating a plan to address the reasons for migration from Central America. The border, he said, is in charge of the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

In Long Beach local leaders and officials have welcomed unaccompanied children, it has even been recognized by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Xavier Becerra, but the report on Harris’s book was intended to misrepresent good care to a “promotion” of the vice president’s book.

The Italian journalist left her post and revealed on Twitter that she had resigned and that Harris’s story was wrong.

“The Kamala Harris story – an incorrect story that I was ordered to write and failed to reject enough – was my breaking point.”said Italiano.

The Kamala Harris story – an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against – was my breaking point. – Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) April 27, 2021

The New York Post has changed the original story, now remarking that only one volume of the vice president’s book was in the spotlight and that it was not delivered to them in the “welcome pack”, but they could read it if they asked.