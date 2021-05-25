The Lidl mini fridge, the appliance you need for the camping or holiday home | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Are you going camping, to an apartment or a vacation home and need a refrigerator for these days? Then the Lidl mini fridge is the perfect appliance: it has a compact size and a reasonable price so that you can enjoy fresh food without spending too much money.

Summer is just around the corner, and with it comes the long-awaited vacation that we are all looking forward to this year. If you are a forecaster, you have already planned where you are going to spend these rest days, and you may be looking for a small refrigerator to take with you on a trip.

If this is your case, pay attention because Lidl’s mini fridge is just what you need. It is a compact but fully functional refrigerator that will allow you to keep food fresh and drinks in perfect condition at a very reasonable price: 84.99 euros.

We talk about a minibar-type refrigerator with a capacity of 41 liters, enough to store the food and drinks that you are going to consume during the day, or if you are few people for a couple of days. It is difficult to find small refrigerators of this capacity for less than 100 euros, so it is a very competitive price.

Lidl’s mini fridge bears the seal of SilverCrest, the German chain’s white label of household appliances. The side of the door is interchangeable so that you can place it where it suits you best, and the legs are height-adjustable. What’s more, In the back it has a hole to transport it easily.

The interior is divided in two by a mesh shelf, and has a small freezer drawer at the top. The door has a compartment for a large bottle, as well as smaller cans and bottles.

Haven’t you arrived on time? If the available units have already been sold out, do not worry because in Amazon you can also find cheap mini fridges for camping or your second home:

