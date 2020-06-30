In addition to being pillars of today’s British rock, We know The Libertines for having ideas that perhaps no band would think of.They have practically done everything. In August of last year, group members opened The Albion Rooms, a hotel with a studio, and even sponsored the Margate FC soccer team, but now they want to get into something completely new.

Since the quarantine started, Pete Doherty, Carl Barát, John Hassall and Gary Powell They have been searching their archives and posting never before seen performances from the band. But now we were surprised because beyond composing songs in these months, they decided to put their effort and dedication to another project, a show with puppets.

Yes, they read well. It turns out that The Libertines just released the first episode of Skint and Minted, a web show where the band members leave their instruments for a while to give voice to four puppets that they wear the red suits that characterized them so much during their early years and that Through these characters, they make a funny satire of some scandals they have been through.

The show starts with drummer Gary Powell, self-proclaiming itself as the most important member of the group. But as it progresses, it appears John Hassall to make him second and tell how it was that they became a band. Of nothing Carl Barât’s puppet appears saying he quits and Powell himself says that that’s The Libertines’ favorite hobby, throwing away everything, although he mentions that after that he is reforming the band.

And if you were wondering what’s up with Pete Doherty, don’t worry, he also comes out. After a long night of drinking and madness, Pete and Carl appear in a room in The Albion Rooms, where it occurs to them to record a song called “Can’t Stand Me Now” and form a band called Babyshambles –At Doherty’s request. In addition, they tell how it was that Rough Trade Records called them to sign a record contract.

Carl and Pete end by saying “we will always be friends and we will never ever argue or separate or steal each other’s things.” Spoiler: they did the opposite. Through humor and even prerecorded laughter, the four members make fun of everything they have had to go throughAs if it were a kind of therapy to take with good humor the conflicts between them.

We better not tell you more, Check out the first episode of Skint and Minted below, the puppet web show that The Libertines brings to make quarantine more enjoyable:

