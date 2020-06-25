The coronavirus has canceled the entire schedule of events in the coming months. From festivities, celebrations to the LGTBIQ + Pride in Madrid that, like every year, gave the starting gun in late June to last until the first days of July. This year, the renowned proclamation will be online and we already know all the faces that will give it.

A few days ago it was revealed that the protagonists of ‘Venom’, the series by Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo on Cristina Ortiz « La Veneno », would be in charge of dealing with the proclamation. Isabel Torres, Daniela Santiago and Jedet will be accompanied by Lola Rodríguez and Paca la Piraña, who will represent the group supporting it in this unusual start of Pride, but they will not be alone. The already announced water polo player Víctor Gutiérrez is joined by MADO’s latest confirmations: Carlos Sobera and Itziar Castro.

This time will be quite different than usual because of the Covid-19. The massive act of the Pedro Zerolo square will give way to an act that can be seen online on the MADO website on June 28. Also, virtual assistants You can listen to this year’s hymn, « Think positive », by Fangoria, produced by Juan Sueiro and performed by Agoney, Aleks Syntek, Buika, Delaporte, Jaime Summers, Jorge Megó, Kika Lorace, La Prohibida, Miguel Lara, Molina Molina, Paco Clavel, Rafa Sánchez, Ricky Merino, Sara Pérez, Siloé, The Porto Sisters, Varry Brava and Vega.

Criticism of Carlos Sobera’s election

Since it was revealed that Carlos Sobera was going to be part of the proclamation of the LGTBIQ + Pride in Madrid, the criticisms towards the choice of the presenter of ‘First Dates’ have been happening. The MADO Twitter account announced its participation because « ‘First dates’ is one of the television programs that most makes diversity visible. » However, within the group it has not been welcomed.

In pride, the people who make it up must be made visible. If Carlos is not LGBT, he cannot and should not raise his voice for our collective. https://t.co/ZL2dLLtFtk – Bast (@__KnightBastian) June 24, 2020

The largest representative of the group in this 2020. Without a doubt. I hope they confirm Ana Rosa soon ???? https://t.co/T2pbHZ3Krf – MALBERT (@ItsMalbert) June 24, 2020

The only thing left for me to do is laugh at this very heavy situation that I have to live through. https://t.co/39FeyZfJWk – Carolina Iglesias ?????????? (@percebesygrelos) June 24, 2020

I don’t know what to say anymore https://t.co/Z47A6Mw4C0 – Daniel Valero – Tigrillo ?????????? (@TigrilloTW) June 24, 2020

Instead of putting someone from the group, we put the presenter of a dating program in which queer couples sometimes go out because that surely makes sense in some alternative reality. https://t.co/0fLBN6AvJ1 – Cristina Domenech (@firecrackerx) June 24, 2020