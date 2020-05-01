annual study, in which it was revealed that in the United States there were more LGBTQ characters on television than ever (specifically 10.2%), a record that, more than an isolated case, seems to have become an upward trend, since 2020 has continued to bet on queer representation on television. Of course, All of this would not have been possible had it not been for the pioneers who dared to come out of the closet on television (and in real life) before the others.. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 24 “> It has been (and is) an upstream struggle, but it is paying off. At the end of 2019, the organization GLAAD (Alliance of Gays and Lesbians Against Defamation) published its study annual, in which it was revealed that in the United States there were more LGBTQ characters on television than ever (specifically 10.2%), a record that, more than an isolated case, seems to have become an upward trend, since 2020 has continued to bet on queer representation on television. Of course, All of this would not have been possible had it not been for the pioneers who dared to come out of the closet on television (and in real life) before the others..

Poison or the lesbian spin-off of Love is forever, #Luimelia, so indicate). Despite the fact that the series starring heterosexual characters are still the overwhelming majority, little by little, queer people are making their way to places that previously seemed inaccessible to them. “data-reactid =” 26 “> Almost two decades later, the television landscape has been profoundly transformed thanks to those and other pioneers who paved the way. Although there is still a long way to go, LGBTQ representation on television is now more frequent than ever and begins to cover a broader and more diverse spectrum in every way (race, age, gender identity, orientation, etc.), more accurately reflecting the world in which we live. And not only in the United States, but also in Spain (the success of series such as Vis a Vis, Veneno or the lesbian spin-off of Amar is forever, #Luimelia, so they indicate). Despite the fact that the series starring heterosexual characters are still the overwhelming majority, little by little, queer people are making their way to places that previously seemed inaccessible to them.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre in ‘Sense8’ (Murray Close / Netflix)

as it happened recently with Onward), By 2020, the number of LGBTQ-focused series, streaming movies and reality shows has skyrocketed, giving way to a true queer revolution in television.. If twenty years ago it was very rare for a homosexual person to be represented (positively) on television, now it is easier than ever to find titles that show us the richness and diversity within this community, as well as the difficulties and obstacles that it continues to deal with. . “data-reactid =” 38 “> Although things go much slower in the cinema (remember the fuss that takes place every time Disney announces a tiny gay character in one of his movies, as recently happened with Onward), By 2020, the number of LGBTQ-focused series, streaming movies and reality shows has skyrocketed, giving way to a true queer revolution in television.. If twenty years ago it was very rare for a homosexual person to be represented (positively) on television, now it is easier than ever to find titles that show us the richness and diversity within this community, as well as the difficulties and obstacles that it continues to deal with. .

We’re Here, whose title comes from the popular slogan “We’re here. We’re queer. Get used to it ” (“We are here, we are queer, get used to it”). HBO is not exactly known for producing reality TV, so the existence of this show is a clear example of how the queer community is making its way in every corner of television. “Data-reactid =” 44 “> Last 20 April was the premiere of the reality show with which this article began, We’re Here, whose title comes from the popular slogan “We’re here. We’re queer. Get used to it ” (“We are here, we are queer, get used to it”). HBO is not exactly known for producing reality TV, so the existence of this show is a clear example of how the queer community is making its way in every corner of television.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, a talent show (available on Netflix) in which several people compete to become the next great drag queen in North America. Become a global phenomenon, Drag race He has been on the air for twelve seasons and has created a new lifestyle, as well as a star system own. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 46 “> But We’re Here is just one example of the many queer titles that are coming to our screens these months. And this is where we have to mention one of the main people in charge of this revolution: RuPaul Charles. The famous presenter and drag queen has brought the drag counterculture to the mainstream with its RuPaul’s Drag Race program, a talent contest (available on Netflix) in which several people compete to become the next great drag queen in North America. Become a global phenomenon, Drag Race has been on the air for twelve seasons and has created a new lifestyle, as well as its own star system.

Moving Parts, focused on the lives of another of the show’s favorite drags, Trixie Mattel, are better and more accessible to the general public. In recent months, RuPaul and her queens have taken over television and the Internet.: three programs Drag race simultaneously broadcasting in the United States (and the fifth edition of the special season All stars in June), AJ and the Queen, We’re Here, Moving Parts, cameos in video clips and series like Katy Keene (spin-off of Riverdale highly influenced by drag culture), Night gowns, a program on the new Quibi mobile platform presented by another former contestant, Sasha Velor … They are everywhere. “data-reactid =” 49 “> Many of the products derived from the Drag Race universe are of questionable quality and only for fans (Super Drags, Hurricane Bianca), but others, such as We’re Here and the revealing and bittersweet Netflix documentary Moving Parts, focused on the life of another of the show’s favorite drags, Trixie Mattel, are better and more accessible to the general public. In recent months, RuPaul and her queens have taken over television and the Internet.: Three Drag Race shows airing simultaneously in the United States (and the fifth edition of the All Stars special season in June), AJ and the Queen, We’re Here, Moving Parts, video clip cameos and series like Katy Keene (spin- Riverdale off highly influenced by drag culture), Night Gowns, a program on the new Quibi mobile platform presented by another former contestant, Sasha Velor … They are everywhere.

Shangay) or problematic stereotypes, it is not the only nor the most important exponent of queer representation on television. To a greater or lesser extent, all chains and platforms (minus Disney +) are doing their bit in this social change, but Netflix is ​​the one that has made the most commitment in this regard. The offer of original LGBTQ titles from the streaming giant is wide and increases every month. While it is true that fans have not forgiven him for the cancellations of Sense8 or Day to day (The latter rescued by another network, Pop TV), the platform is doing its part to compensate with abundant premieres focused on the queer community. “data-reactid =” 50 “> But the RuPaul universe, which has not been spared either of criticism for transphobia (Shangay) or problematic stereotypes, it is not the only nor the most important exponent of queer representation on television. To a greater or lesser extent, all the chains and platforms (except Disney +) are doing their bit in this change social, but who has committed more in this regard is Netflix. The offer of original LGBTQ titles from the streaming giant is wide and increases every month. Although it is true that fans have not forgiven the cancellations of Sense8 or Día a day (the latter rescued by another network, Pop TV), the platform is doing its part to compensate with abundant premieres focused on the queer community.

the Feel Good series, the french movie Jonas or the documentaries produced by Ryan Murphy Circus of Books and A Secret Love, which offer us a real and touching look at the history of the LGBTQ community and its struggle. “data-reactid =” 51 “> There are many titles in the Netflix catalog starring or with prominent LGBTQ characters: Queer Eye, Alex Strangelove, Elisa and Marcela, Sex Education, Challenge me, This shit surpasses me, Elite, Orange Is the New Black, The Flower House, London Spy, Bonding, Special, Stories from San Francisco … The list is very long and has recently increased with the additions of the Feel Good series, the French film Jonas or the documentaries produced by Ryan Murphy Circus of Books and A Secret Love, which offer us a real and touching look at the history of the LGBTQ community and its struggle.

That ‘A Secret Love’ is already available is the second best thing that has happened to us today. The first thing is to know that FINALLY Terry and Pat can freely talk about their love. pic.twitter.com/CmAIiL5Qtl – Netflix Pelis Spain (@NetflixPelis) April 29, 2020

we have been disappointed), and we can not fail to mention comedies with bisexual / pansexual visibility as Schitt’s Creek and Brooklyn Nine-Nine or children’s series like Steven Universe and its work to normalize sexual and gender fluidity. Just to name a few. “Data-reactid =” 55 “> Despite their indispensable work, it would be unfair to blame this television queer revolution only on RuPaul and Netflix. We have already mentioned Ryan Murphy, but we must emphasize his important contribution with imperfect but very queer series such as Glee, American Horror Story and especially the essential Pose, the series with the most transgender protagonists in television history. At HBO we can also enjoy fictions with a high LGBTQ load like Killing Eve, Euphoria or Gentleman Jack. Very significant are the returns of pioneers such as The L Word and Will and Grace, both available on Movistar + (although the latter has disappointed us), and we cannot fail to mention comedies with bisexual / pansexual visibility such as Schitt’s Creek and Brooklyn Nine-Nine or children’s series like Steven Universe and his work to normalize sexual and gender fluidity. To name just a few.