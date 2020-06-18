It was in mid-April when we learned that LG was preparing a new device Called LG Velvet, which would abandon the numbers in its nomenclature and that would bet on the design above the specifications. This new terminal was finally announced at the end of the same month, after several leaks and a few days ahead of the scheduled date for its presentation.

The LG Velvet now reaches the Old Continent, and Spain is one of the countries that will welcome you before. The South Korean company has already confirmed when it will be available, at what price and in what colors this new LG model will be marketed. A preview: although there was talk of a possible 4G version, the variant that arrives in our country, at the moment, is the one that integrates 5G connectivity.

LG Velvet 5G price and availability

The new LG Velvet 5G will go on sale on June 26 at an official price of 699 euros, but it can be booked in the LG online store from today until June 25 at a promotional price of 649 euros.

As confirmed by the company itself, a single variant of the LG Velvet 5G is sold with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage. For now, it will be available in Aurora Gray color; the rest of the shades that were announced in their presentation (Illusion Sunset, Aurora Green, Aurora White, Aurora Silver and New Black) do not yet reach our country.

With flag design

The first thing that catches the attention of the new LG Velvet is its design, dominated by a slight curvature both on the left and right edges of the screen, and on the back cover, so that its long oval shape it widens the surface that comes into contact with the hand.

On the front, we find a 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision FullHD + screen with a 20.5: 9 aspect ratio and a drop-shaped notch where the front camera is housed, which offers 16 megapixel resolution. The triple rear camera consists of a 48 megapixel main sensor with Pixel Binning 4-in-1 technology, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth readings.

Inside, we have the Snapdragon 765G processor, which in this model comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage with a microSD card up to 2 TB. It is compatible with 5G networks, both SA and NSA, and also includes AI-optimized stereo speakers, a 4,300 mAh battery and Android 10 operating system.

The LG Velvet also boasts the IP68 certification for resistance to water and dust, and MIL-STD-810G military certification; It is also compatible with the LG secondary screen (LG Dual Screen) and the house stylus (Stylus Pen), but must be purchased separately.

LG Velvet 5G datasheet

LG Velvet 5G

screen

P-OLED 6.8 inch (20.5: 9)

FullHD + resolution (2,460 x 1,080 pixels)

Dimensions and weight

167.08 x 74 x 7.85 mm

179 g

Processor

Snapdragon 765G

RAM

6 GB

Storage

128GB + microSD up to 2TB

Frontal camera

16 MP f / 1.9

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.8

8 MP wide angle (120˚)

5 MP depth

Drums

4,300 mAh

Operating system

Android 10

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C

Others

Stereo speakers

On-screen fingerprint sensor

Compatible with LG Dual Screen and Stylus Pen

IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certified

Price

699 euros