         The LG K61 arrives in Spain: official price and availability

After having announced its decision not to attend MWC 2020 and already knowing that the GSMA had definitively canceled the fair, LG renewed its mid-range phones in mid-February, a few days before announcing its new flagship, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G. This renewal of the K family was materialized in three models: the LG K41S, the LG K51S and the LG K61.

The three terminals are quite similar to each other and share a large part of their characteristics, such as the quad rear camera, but they differ, mainly, in the resolution, which reaches 48 MP in the LG K61. Precisely this model, which also has 6.53-inch screen and 4,000 mAh battery, now comes to our country. And we already know what day and at what price it will go on sale.

LG K61 price and availability

The new LG K61 lands in Spain in a single configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage internal expandable. At the moment, it will be commercialized in titanium color (remember that it was also announced in white and blue).

As confirmed by the company itself, it will go on sale to a recommended price of 259 euros with a gift bag. It will be available on Monday May 18 with a 5-year warranty promotion, in which to the 2-year legal guarantee, LG adds another 3-year additional commercial guarantee if you purchase the phone between 15

May 2020 and January 6, 2021.

Quad rear camera and Helio P35 as the brain

The LG K61 includes a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD + resolution and a perforation in the upper left corner to house the front camera, which has a 16 MP sensor. For the processor, LG has opted for MediaTek’s Helio P35, a 2.3 GHz eight-core chipset, which in this case is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable capacity with a micro SD card of up to 2 TB.

The rear camera has a quad configuration, consisting of a 48 MP main sensor, an 8 MP wide angle, a 5 MP sensor for depth readings and a 2 MP sensor for macro photography. As an operating system it brings Android 9 Pie with the customization layer of the South Korean manufacturer (LG UX), and to feed itself, it has a 4,000 mah battery with fast charge.

The rest of the important features are completed with a rear fingerprint reader, the MIL-STD 810G military endurance certification, DTS: X 3D Surround sound, a button for Google Asisstant and the usual connectivity options (including a USB-C port, NFC and headphone jack).

LG K61 data sheet

LG K61

SCREEN

6.53-inch IPS-LCD (19.5: 9)

FullHD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels)

PROCESSOR

Helium P35 (MT6765)

RAM

4GB

STORAGE

128GB + micro SD up to 2TB

SOFTWARE

Android 9.0 Pie

REAR CAMERA

48 MP f / 1.79

8 MP f / 2.2 Wide Angle (118º)

5 MP f / 2.4 Depth

2 MP f / 2.4 Macro

FRONTAL CAMERA

16 MP f / 2.0

DRUMS

4,000 mAh with fast charge

CONNECTIVITY

Dual SIM, 4G LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack

OTHERS

7.1 channel DTS-X 3D sound, MIL-STD 810G certified, rear fingerprint reader, Google Assistant button

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

164.5 x 77.5 x 8.49 mm

191 g

PRICE

259 euros

