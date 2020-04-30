The office of the Professional Football League (LFP) met this Thursday morning two days after the announcement of the end of the championship by Edouard Philippe, Prime Minister. According to our information, Nathalie Boy de la Tour, Didier Quillot, Noël Le Graët, the presidents representing the college of Ligue 1 (Al-Khelaïfi, Caillot, Chabane, Eyraud, Joannin, Kita, Nicollin and Caïazzo), the unions of the various families (players, coaches …), among others, endorsed this decision.

The PSG champion

They also took the opportunity to advance on the establishment of the ranking. The option to freeze it on the 28th day according to the idea of ​​the quotient was retained. That of crowning the PSG champion of France too. According to these criteria, the Parisians are ahead of OM, 2nd, and Rennes, 3rd. Lille is 4th while Reims and Nice, respectively 5th and 6th, can claim a qualification in the Europa League if the finals of the national cups were not played. Amiens and Toulouse will be relegated while Lorient and Lens will be promoted. Lorient is declared champion of Ligue 2. The last uncertainty remains on the composition of Ligue 2 next season: at 22 clubs or not.

OL deprived of Europe?

This decision will be put to the vote at the general assembly of the LFP which will take place during the month of May. She will obviously cringe Jean-Michel Aulas, president of OL, since, in this configuration, his club will be deprived of the European Cup. In recent days, the leader has multiplied attempts to save the season by bringing up the idea of ​​playing in the playoffs. Gérard Lopez, president of Lille, should not be more delighted. The leader of Losc, 4th, offered to simulate the end of the season.

None of these options are favored by the LFP which has therefore given its preference for the outcome of this 2019-2020 season which will be remembered.