The Lexus UX 250h is on sale with € 5,700 discount: hybrid at diesel price

More and more drivers include among their requirements, in the process of deciding to buy a new car, the desired ECO label. On the market we find vehicles with different technologies with which a car can be made with the ECO label, bifuel, micro-hybrids and, as always, full hybrids. And it is precisely the complete hybrids, such as the Lexus UX 250h, the most interesting when looking for a car for day to day. Lexus promotions propose us a Lexus UX 250h on offer with a € 5,700 discount that, with a starting price of € 29,900, gives us access to a premium hybrid with a diesel price.

The Lexus UX 250h of the offer, for € 29,900

The fare price of the Lexus UX 250h is € 35,600. However, Lexus promotions include a Lexus UX 250h on sale from € 29,900. The most affordable version, on sale, is based on the Business equipment, the access version to the UX range that, in any case, already has a fairly complete standard equipment, which includes 17 “alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, rear camera with parking guides, bi-LED headlights , 7 “screen entertainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the Lexus Safety System + package that, among other things, includes traffic sign recognition and automatic high beam control.

The Lexus UX 250h has a hybrid engine of 184 HP of power which, in the case of the offer at hand, delivers its power to the front axle.

As usual in these offers, the Lexus UX 250h from € 29,900 requires financing the purchase.

Nearing 4.5 meters in length, the Lexus UX 250h is a natural rival of products such as the Audi Q5, with a starting price, including offers, of € 35,410, the most accessible version being the 150 hp diesel. It is also a natural rival to the BMW X1, which with discounts starts at € 36,679, but with a 116 hp diesel engine.