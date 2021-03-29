The Lexus RX400h takes on the current UX 250h

The history of Lexus began more than 30 years ago. The fToyota premium irma was born in 1989, following a challenge that Eiji Toyoda presented to his company: “to create a vehicle that was better than the best in the world”. His first model was the Lexus LS400, a saloon that landed in Spain in 1993 and was the expected start thanks to its elegant design and superior performance in the segment. The RX 400h launched in 2004 also marked a before and after for the firm. That ruggedly shaped crossover was the first premium, self-charging hybrid SUV, something that may now seem very normal and consistent. Over 15 years ago The leadership of the firm in this technology began which, to this day, remains current, efficient and reliable. To prove it, Lexus has pitted a unit of that RX 400h with the current UX 250h. A comparison that was carried out in the technical center and circuit that the brand has in Zaventem (Belgium)

Technological advances are palpable when both models face each other and it is that four generations of batteries have passed, with what this means at the level of energy use. When the Lexus RX 400h in 2004 the SUV trend was in an incipient phase, they were still vehicles designed for families and no one imagined that this body style would reach all segments. Its size was impressive but, in return, it offered a fairly refined ride and very pleasant sensations. The UX 250h goes one step further, with a very low center of gravity and a development focused on driving enjoyment, so that it looks more like a compact.

Efficiency is the key to these models self-charging hybrids and premium. For the sole purpose of improving that aspect, Toyota has registered more than 24,000 patents related to this technology. Its confidence in this field of propulsion is such that it gave free access to its patent rights in 2018, a symbol of leadership and responsibility with the environment. We tell you how was the confrontation between the past and the present of Lexus in the following gallery.