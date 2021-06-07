The Lexus NX is seen, again, in this dark and suggestive teaser

Lexus is in the midst of an important image and technical renovation process. Toyota’s premium firm has been betting on hybrid technology for years, but now it must make the leap to full electrification. To do this, it is working hand in hand with its parent company to develop the technology that will bring its future models to life. One of the basic pillars in this future strategy is the adoption of the TNGA platform in its different variants.

Over the last few years we have seen how he has adopted it in his releases. One of the products that should give you the most joy is the second generation Lexus NX. This SUV, placed at the height of rivals such as the Audi Q3, BMW X3 or Mercedes-Benz GLC, is one of the best sellers in its range. Therefore, they are preparing the ground for their imminent official debut. If a few days ago they dropped their first teaser, now another one is coming …

Although dark, this teaser of the new Lexus NX confirms our suspicions about its design …

The next generation of Lexus is coming: the all new Lexus NX.

If a few days ago we could see part of the rear of the revamped Lexus NX, now it’s time to see your side. To publicize this image, the communication department of the Japanese firm has used its official Twitter profile. As you can guess, and see, darkness dominates and prevents us from seeing the basic design lines of this SUV. However, the brightness that gives contrast to the snapshot serves to confirm what we already knew.

In effect, we again pull from memory to remember that video and images that were leaked long ago. In them we could see that the evolution of the new NX, compared to the current one, was going to be nuanced. The creative team of the brand that your design like and, therefore, they are not going to risk losing sales with a radical change of concept. However, there will be new elements, such as the LED strip that joins the rear optics and others that we still do not know about.

The debut of the next generation of the Lexus NX already has an official date

Finally, we must mention a small detail. It looks like the next Lexus NX’s roof downline will be bolder. That is, it could adopt a more marked coupe-style profile than before. This is, at least, what can be seen in this second teaser, although it could be a simple play of light and shadow. With everything, there is very little time left for his official debut and, in between, a leak could clarify our doubts.

