The letters from Hernán Cortes that were stolen from the Mexican Archive

The historical treasure of Mexico is at risk. In September, a New York auction house put up for sale a rare treasure: one of the letters from Hernán Cortés, five centuries old that reveals a political intrigue.

Cortés’s papers rarely make it to the market. The document written in 1521, offered by Swann Galleries, was expected to fetch between $ 20,000 and $ 30,000.

It was going to be that way, until a group of academics from Mexico and Spain helped thwart the sale. One of them had photographs of the letter. They were taken when the document was in possession of the General Archive of the Nation (AGN).

Amateur detectives unearthed nine more documents, linked to Cortés offered from 2017 to 2020 by auction houses in New York and Los Angeles, including well-known British firms Bonhams and Christie’s.

Now, the AGN confirmed that they are documents that it needs. But he does not know how they were extracted.



A legal document, dated October 20, 1542, detailing a legal dispute between Hernán Cortés and his mine manager Pedro de Castilleja, is seen in the National Archive of Mexico (AGN), in Mexico City, Mexico, on 30 July 2010. (Photo: Courtesy of María del Carmen Martínez / via REUTERS)

The letters of Cortés

Officials added that some of those documents, once bound in time-worn books, had been removed surgically, like with a scalpel.

“It’s scandalous,” he said. Maria Isabel Grañén, a prominent Mexican cultural figure and scholar of 16th century Spanish colonial books.

“We are very concerned, not only about this theft, but for all the robbery and looting that exists of national heritage“.

The names of the buyers and sellers of Cortés’s documents were never publicly released by auction houses.

Such anonymity is common in an industry whose wealthy patrons appreciate stealth.

Swann Galleries, who handled half a dozen Cortés papers, denied any wrongdoing.

London-based Christie’s, which put two up for bid, responded that it carefully scrutinizes the provenance of all the items it puts up for auction.

Bonhams, another London firm, auctioned one and declined to comment.. The Los Angeles auction house, Nate D. Sanders, which put a Cortés document up for sale, did not respond to a request for comment.

Investigations by academics have sparked police inquiries in Mexico and the United States.

While the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) has requested the assistance of the United States Department of Justice to repatriate the 10 missing manuscripts, according to Alejandro Celorio, legal consultant.

“We are already in coordination with the federal prosecutor in the district of New York,” Celorio said.

The auction houses, accomplices?

For his part, the Brazilian buyer of one of Cortés’s manuscripts, allegedly stolen and handled by Swann Galleries, said he returned it to the auction house.

Swann Galleries, which is based in Manhattan, has become a key player in the unfolding drama.

He canceled his auction scheduled for September 24 from Cortés’s letter of September 9, 1521.

The gallery said it is working diligently to determine the provenance of the antiques it auctions.

It maintains extensive records and cooperates fully with law enforcement, said Alexandra Nelson, director of marketing for Swann Galleries.

“Knowingly moving stolen material through an auction house is the dumbest thing a person can do,” he said.

Robert Wittman, a former special agent who founded the Art Crimes Team at the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), explained that the big auction houses are not doing enough to safeguard the world’s antiques.

“They are not in the business of recovering stolen property or protecting cultural property,” Wittman said. “They are in the business of buying and selling.”

What happens in the General Archive of the Nation?

The AGN, the largest archive in Latin America, is also under scrutiny.

Mexican academics have long warned that due to liquidity problems, documents are vulnerable to deterioration and theft.

“We do not rule out any hypothesis” about how Cortés’ papers were stolen, he explained to Marco Palafox, legal director of the AGN.

“We do not rule out that the person responsible for the theft of these documents be it a manager, a worker or a user“.

Academics and detectives

The key to uncovering the alleged theft of Cortés’s papers was a small group of academics based in Mexico.

Among them were Grañén, the researcher of Spanish colonial books, and Michel Oudijk, a Dutch philologist from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

They also recruited Maria del Carmen Martinez, a renowned scholarly specialist in Cortes from the University of Valladolid, in Spain.

The academics noted that their suspicions first arose when a handful of letters signed by the conqueror suddenly appeared at auctions in 2017, after three decades without public sales.

The boom began in April of that year at the Swann Galleries, promoting a 1538 letter from Cortés, addressed to his property manager, as the first such document publicly sold since 1984.

“Cortés’s letters are quite rare in the market,” the auction house announced on its website.

The document sold for $ 32,500, according to the website. The buyer’s name was not published.

But, in 2018, the letter was displayed at the Morgan Library and Museum in New York. The institution said it did not own the letter and that it was part of an exhibition based on the Brazilian art historian’s private manuscript collection. Pedro Corrêa do Lago.

“I have returned the letter, acquired in good faith, to Swann Galleries,” Corrêa do Lago said in an email. He declined to comment further on what he called a “very strange and unfortunate event.”

Swann Galleries declined to comment on Corrêa do Lago’s words.

Bonhams, Christie’s and Nate D. Sanders also each auctioned a Cortés document in 2017, according to scholars and according to information on the Bonhams and Christie’s websites.

Christie’s noted that it devotes “considerable resources to investigating the provenance and authenticity” of the auctioned objects and that it “does not comment on ongoing investigations.”

The alert that was made to the Mexican government

The researchers said that alerted the Mexican authorities of the heritage area in 2018 and 2019 about his suspicions as new Cortés manuscripts kept coming up for auction, including four in 2019.

When two more came to light in 2020, and even without government intervention, the academics began their own investigation around the middle of the year.

One of the group members contacted Martínez, the Spanish academic, to ask for help.

Martínez is not only a leading expert on Cortés, but had taken thousands of AGN manuscript photographs documenting its colonial administration during two trips to Mexico City in 2010 and 2014.

The academics quickly compiled a list of nine documents that had been up for auction since 2017.

A tenth was to be sold by Swann Galleries on September 24, 2020: a 1521 missive addressed to Cortés by some allies, imploring him to avoid an emissary of the Spanish crown who was trying to strip him of his powers.

It sounded familiar to Martinez. By carefully studying his photos, he found a match.

The document on the Swann Galleries website was identical to one I had photographed at AGN years earlier, down to the calligrapher’s italics and a small triangle-shaped piece of parchment missing from the left margin..

In all, Martínez had taken images of eight of the 10 manuscripts allegedly stolen from Mexico’s national archive.

“Really in the 21st century we should not have situations of this kindMartinez told Reuters.

Investigators made their concerns public in early September. Swann Galleries canceled its sale on the 24th of that month after inquiries from Reuters.

Palafox, the legal director of the archive, said that the AGN did not contact the US auction house to stop the sale because it could not establish quickly, beyond the photos of Martinez, that the 1521 manuscript and others were, in fact, missing from his collection.

The AGN houses hundreds of thousands of documents, but only about 40% have been cataloged, Palafox said. “In the other 60% we do not know what there is,” he said.

Mormon connection

Archive staff turned to microfilm images recorded on the AGN in 1993 by the Genealogical Society of Utah, an arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The nonprofit organization, now known as Family Search, has photographed archives around the world to help Mormons and others trace their ancestry.

Within that film, Palafox explained, AGN staff found images of nine of the 10 manuscripts that had gone up for auction; only a written description of the tenth was found.

From there, AGN employees identified where those papers should have been kept in their document piles.

All were missingPalafox revealed, some cleanly cut from colonial-era volumes.

In October, Palafox explained that he had made a video call with US investigators.

He showed them images of Cortés’s documents from auction house websites along with those from 1993 microfilms and Martinez’s photos to show the similarities.

“This was enough to get their attention,” he recounted.

A high-level source in Mexico’s Foreign Ministry told Reuters that the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Department of State, as well as one of the federal prosecutor’s offices in New York State, were working to retrieve the documents.

The State Department said it cannot comment on “specific cases of law enforcement,” but that the government was committed to combating theft and trafficking of cultural heritage.

Palafox said that Mexican federal prosecutors also launched an investigation.

Wittman, the former FBI agent, noted that US investigators will likely subpoena auction houses to identify the sellers and people who transported the documents.

The strategy, he considered, is to follow the chain until reaching the alleged thieves in Mexico. (Drazen Jorgic and Raúl Cortés Fernández / REUTERS)