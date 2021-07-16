The letter from the DGT that you will receive and that is not a fine

The summer device of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) is now ready and working so that road trips this year are as safe as possible and control that there are no infractions. But this is not the only work carried out by the public entity and that is why a letter will be sent to thousands of drivers: to report all the news that have arrived in recent months.

In this letter from the DGT, the important legislative changes that have occurred and that may affect many drivers are disclosed. We have already reported on many of them on autos.com

ITV

In June 2021 many changes came to the ITV. A good number of defects that were previously considered minor became serious. In addition, if a vehicle has suffered a total loss and was repaired later, it is obliged to pass the technical inspection again if it wants to return to circulation with the papers in order.

And there is more: because vehicles that have not passed the ITV for more than 10 years or have not taken out compulsory insurance can be canceled directly by the administration.

Temporary leave

Another interesting change is the temporary cancellation of the car. Many people did it because it exempted them from paying road taxes, having the ITV up to date or having insurance. They were indefinite until the owner of the car decided to re-register the car.

Now that is over. You can temporarily deregister a vehicle, but only for one year. There may be an extension and extension of the term, but it must be requested at the Traffic Headquarters no more than two months before the termination date of the temporary withdrawal. Otherwise, the vehicle will once again be obliged to have everything in order. With this, the DGT intends to put an end to zombie cars.

False email communications

A recurring notice from the DGT is of scam attempts that arrive by email. From emails warning that there are unpaid fines or notices that the driver’s license has expired.

These are not communications from the DGT, but rather the identity of the institution is impersonated (a crime of phishing, using the image and logo) in order to access personal or banking data. This is where you may be interested in how to pay a fine or find out what the Electronic Road Address or the MiDGT app is, a secure channel that gains functionality on a recurring basis.

Source: DGT