The lethal virus that reaches Android phones by SMS simulating Fedex and circulating in Spain

For some time now, the scams via SMS Impersonate the identity of courier and parcel companies (such as DHL or Correos). To make matters worse, in recent days a sophisticated and dangerous scam has been detected in which Cybercriminals impersonating Fedex.

They do it through a sending text message to mobile where they report the shipment of a package, in such a way that if the user clicks on the download link of an APK (Android installation package), the scammers can run a ‘malware’ on the Android smartphone in order to access to the infected device and extract personal information and bank accounts in many cases.

It is a type of scam known in recent times as ‘SMSing’. It is calculated that more than 60,000 devices have suffered this type of scam, the vast majority in Spain, where thousands of phones and data have been collected by cybercriminals, as reported by the Swiss security company PRODAFT.

The authorities have already reported this type of scam through communication channels such as social networks, where they recommend users never install third-party applications.

Here an example of the type of SMS that scammers send to users with Android operating system.

This week the police have also dismantled a money laundering and cybercrime network that would have defrauded more than 12,000,000 euros.