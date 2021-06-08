The less powerful and more equipped Hyundai i10, what is its price?

The 2021 range of the Hyundai i10 presents new features. Hyundai has made adjustments to enrich its urban car offering. One of the changes introduced affects the more decaffeinated motorization. The MPI engine is now accessible for the Tecno finish. How is the i10 less powerful and more equipped? What is its price? We answer these and other questions.

The Hyundai i10 is premiere. The 2021 range of the interesting utility of Hyundai It is here and among other adjustments, the South Korean manufacturer has introduced a new version. A version that has two main features. On the one hand, the less powerful engine with which the i10 can be configured and, on the other hand, the Tecno trim level makes an appearance.

The combination of i10

less powerful and more equipped is only available for the variant with a five-seater interior. The result is a most striking version that is characterized, among other things, by its sale price. Let’s go into detail and break down all your keys.

The Hyundai i10 Tecno is now available with MPI engine

The equipment of the Hyundai i10 with Tecno finish

Until now, the 66 hp MPI engine only allowed access to the Klass trim level. Now, with the introduction of the Tecno versionThose interested in getting the i10, one of the best small cars, have at their disposal a finish that stands out for its extensive equipment. What’s more, one of the keys to this model is that it boasts equipment that is typical of the B segment.

We list below the featured standard equipment i10 Tecno:

Electric windows Storage tray concealed in the boot floor Cargo securing net in the boot Leather-covered multifunction steering wheel Leather-covered gear lever knob Height-adjustable driver’s seat Armrests integrated into the driver’s seat Rear seats foldable in 60/40 layout Cloth-upholstered seats Automatic ignition Fog lightsFog lightsLED daytime running lightsHeated and electrically adjustable exterior mirrors16-inch alloy wheelsManual climate control with air filterSpeed ​​limiter and cruise controlFAC emergency brake assist with vehicle and pedestrian detectionActive lane change systemDashboard with 3.5 inch multi-function display Tire pressure sensor Rear parking sensors Rear view camera USB charger Emergency call e-Call Infotainment system with touch screen 8-inch phone Android Auto and Apple Car Play Bluetooth Central locking with remote control Smart key with start button and proximity detector Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)

Video test of Hyundai i10, one of the reference cars in segment A

The 66 hp engine of the Hyundai i10 Tecno



In this particular combination of the less powerful and more equipped i10, under the hood of the South Korean utility is a 1.0-liter MPI gasoline engine with 66 hp and 96 Nm of maximum torque. This block of three cylinders is associated with a Manual gearbox five-speed and a system of front-wheel drive.

This mechanic allows you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 14.8 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 156 km / h. They are acceptable benefits but, in the event of driving with five passengers on board, it is possible that they will be insufficient. It is an engine that, for urban use and two passengers, meets perfectly. The Hyundai urbanite approves an average consumption of 5.2 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 119 g / km.

Hyundai i10 Tecno price in Spain

Mechanical Tecno 1.0 MPI 66 CV 5v16,970 € 1.2 MPI 87 CV 5v18,720 € 1.2 MPI 87 CV Aut. 5v19,620 €

Prices valid from June / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions