It is clear that the launch of the Lenovo Legion is imminent. The Chinese company you have finished your long-awaited gaming smartphone project, and in a recent leak we have had the opportunity to confirm both its design and some important novelties that undoubtedly provide a small breath of fresh air to the sector.

As we have said, the Lenovo Legion is a gaming smartphone, an increasingly crowded niche that has generated great interest among the major players in the mobile sector. Its design leaves no room for doubt, the Lenovo Legion has a very attractive line and a combination of colors and details that show its “Gaming spirit”.





On the front we find a completely clean all-screen format, without notches and with edges that, a priori, seem quite contained. This has been possible thanks to the integration of the front camera on the side, As we can see in the image that we leave you just below these lines. This camera is 20 MP and is an emergent type, which means that it is fully mechanized and that it only goes outside when activated.

The Lenovo Legion has a 270Hz touch sampling rate

At the level of specifications it is clear that the Lenovo Legion positions itself without problems within the high range. Its heart is a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a very powerful chip that integrates an eight-core CPU and an Adreno 650 GPU, accompanied LPDDR5 memory and storage UFS 3.0, a realistic and perfectly balanced combination of components, although it has not transcended the amount of RAM or the storage capacity it will have.

We know that the screen has FHD + resolution and that it reaches a 144 Hz refresh rate, but its rate touch sampling is 270 Hz. In order for cooling to not be a problem, the Lenovo Legion will use a double copper tubing steam chamber system to accelerate cooling, allowing the Snapdragon 865 to develop its full potential in a sustained manner.

Otherwise we have two cameras in the back, a 64 MP and a 16 MP one, a 5,000 mAh battery with 90-watt fast recharge and Android 10 with the ZUI 12 customization layer as the operating system. The sale price and the launch date have not yet transpired, but it is a high-performance smartphone, and therefore its price will be in accordance with that reality.