The Lemieux vs. Landaeta

The evening that was to be held at the Center Videotron in Quebec (Canada) on April 17 has been canceled, as announced by the promoter.

A shame, because the three-time Spanish middleweight champion Ronny Landaeta (17-3, 11 KO) was going to play one of the fights that any fighter dreams of. After losing in France to the hard hitter Kevin Lele Sadjo, being the first to hold him all rounds, he was going to face the former world middleweight champion David lemieux (42-4, 35 KO).

The Galician Prada team had started the trip and Ronny Landaeta should have left today Friday for Canada and remain there fifteen days before the fight.

But in the end, the promoter has reported that the evening has been canceled due to restrictions derived from the pandemic, considering that several of the fighters from other countries who intervened were not going to be able to attend, although it was not the case of Landaeta.

We are confident that the event will get under way again and our compatriot will be able to play this fantastic fight against the Canadian champion.