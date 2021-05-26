The Lejarraga vs. Charrat could be held in Madrid in July

The team of the former European welterweight champion Kerman Lejarraga (32-2, 25 KO) works optimistically to bring the European super welterweight championship to Spain.

MGZ has entered into talks with the team of the French co-candidate Dylan charrat (20-0-1, 6 KOs), and they are optimistic to convince them to come to Spain to play the fight, before the auction scheduled for June 9.

If the final agreement is reached, several venues are considered for the celebration, probably in the July. The most logical would be Bilbao, where Kerman has the most support from the public and his countrymen often respond enthusiastically to the fighting in Lejarraga.

But the Basque Country is in a delicate situation regarding the pandemic and the Basque Government is not very permissive in leaving a large public in the premises.

Then two possibilities arise, Marbella or Madrid.

Madrid It could have an advantage because the public would surely respond and it is also a point equidistant from the rest of the places in Spain, from where many fans of the event would come.

If it is in Madrid, the only European super welterweight championship held there was at the Palacio de los Deportes, on June 7, 1974, also between a Spaniard and a Frenchman, and on that occasion José Durán snatched the crown from Jacques on points. Kechichian and was proclaimed champion of Europe for the first time.

We will wait in these days to see if a satisfactory agreement is reached.