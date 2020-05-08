“We were all very close friends, we liked to play together, we had a good time, we tried to do our best, attack a lot and then recover it with the hope of attacking again and we expected the company of luck. That’s football, boys. ” Marcelo Bielsa, Athletic Bilbao coach, exposes what football is like. This closes the report that Robinson Report dedicated to the Argentine coach a year ago.

That paragraph from Bielsa can be extrapolated to what the Robinson Report does with the world of sports. It demystifies it, scratches all the layers that gild it and exposes the reality of the protagonists to the nude. It is calm sport, reflection, cause and environment. The blind spot of the cameras.

The program has been on the air since 2007. Luis Fermoso has been an editor since it was released. “We don’t choose characters, we choose stories,” he explains. “Sometimes the stories are born from articles that pass you by, coffee conversations and even from the briefs of a sports newspaper.”

That brief is the thread that the team begins to pull to build a 25-minute story. Production is the most complicated: “We demand a lot from our protagonists, because to have 25 minutes you have to record many hours, and it is not worth it just to see him train, you have to go home with him, see his daily life …”. Other times it is not the production, but the content that impacts. As in the report in which the cyclist David Millar spoke about doping with the hotel where he was detained for this reason as the setting.

But the Robinson Report does risky exercises, like telling stories in the absence of the protagonist. What they did with Bielsa, or with Messi, when Messi was not yet Messi, and his family told his childhood with simplicity. They curled the loop with the story of the Trinche, a player who is said in Argentina that it was not Maradona because he did not want to. “In that report, not even a shot of him playing soccer appears, he is reconstructed with the memories and dreams of those who saw him play!”

The Canal + program also has a second life on the internet. “Sometimes 10 days after the premiere you start receiving messages about the report. It is a program that consumes slowly,” explains Fermoso. On YouTube, the report by Xavi and Iniesta has more than 250,000 views. The one celebrating the World Cup that won Spain more than 400,000, to which must be added those that they have on the program’s website, where they also display all their reports.

Fermoso has the formula for success: time. “We are used to going 100 an hour, without seeing the landscape. Robinson Report offers the possibility to slow down and even open the window, see more nuances, hear reflections ”. For Fermoso it is also a way to enjoy television in its purest form, “Michael’s personality also helps when it comes to telling stories,” he says.

Michael Robinson believes that the program serves “to tell stories under the guise of sport, because in sport and in life there are the same elements: effort, success, failure … It is gratifying to portray this.”

In Canal + Liga this afternoon (20.30) you can enjoy the latest installment, with two reports, one on the Atlético de Madrid striker, Radamel Falcao and the other on the Senegalese fight. Maybe, at the end of the chapter, someone thinks “that’s television, boys.”

