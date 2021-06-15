The LEGO Movie 2. This was the movie that didn’t work out

Share

Batman: The LEGO Movie 2, was written by the creator of Rick and Morty. A great proposal that never came to light.

Batman: The LEGO Movie was very well received by the public. This spin-off of The LEGO Movie hit the big screen in 2017, grossing $ 311 million worldwide. Despite receiving rave reviews, Warner Bros was not quite sure they wanted to make a sequel. According to director Chris McKay, it didn’t seem like a worthy Batman movie to them. For this reason, Batman: The LEGO Movie 2 was never released.

Recently, Chris McKay revealed the truncated plans for a possible Batman: The LEGO Movie 2. The script was being written by Loki’s main screenwriter Michael Waldron and Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon. “It was very epic… both from an action point of view and from a narrative point of view. The structure was kind of like The Godfather: Part II … a story about the relationship between Batman and the Justice League (and Superman) now, as well as the moments that shaped the Justice League in the past (and the relationship between Batman and Superman) ”, assured the director, adding that another great reference that the sequel was going to have was Boogie Nights by Paul Thomas Anderson.

The movie that never came out

“It was about friendship. And change. It was about how difficult it is to change. Commit to change. Stay on the path you have created for yourself. Especially when maybe you weren’t a very good uncle to your friends. Your old friends may have a hard time seeing the new you. They could go on living in the past. But as the movie (and Robin) discovers… the past can be more complicated than it seems, ”revealed McKay of Batman: The LEGO Movie 2.

For his part, Michael Waldron added the first page of the draft on Twitter, which showed all the references and also titled the film as LEGO Superfriends, underlining that theme of friendship. This sequel that never came out was going to have Lex Luthor and OMAC as villains and would have a “crossover of which you can only a LEGO movie”.

Share