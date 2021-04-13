The Lego Batman Movie director prepares Dracula spin-off for Universal

Prepare the garlic and the wooden stakes, because there will be many vampires in the cinema. As part of its quest to revive classic monsters from the past, Universal has signed director Chris McKay, best remembered for LEGO Batman: The Movie – 91%, for a spin-off of Dracula based on one of the secondary characters in the classic gothic novel by Bram Stoker.

Don’t stop reading: Dracula, by Bram Stoker, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, what did the critics say about this classic?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Universal studio has a spin-off called Renfield. The name comes from the character of Dracula who, in the novel that gave rise to the classic horror character in the cinema, is the faithful servant of the terrifying Count. This new film will be directed by Chris McKay, who already has some experience in high-budget and action films. The story was devised by Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead and Invincible – 100%.

In case you don’t recall, Mr. RM Renfield is one of Count Dracula’s servants, but is originally introduced in the story to the protagonist Jonathan as an ex-con. It is not until later that he is revealed to be a follower of the vampire who works for him in hopes that he will make him immortal and one of his own. More details on the production remain under lock and key.

What will be interesting to know is if the story will tell the origin of this character, and how he found the fearsome Count, or if it will tell the facts of the novel, but from his perspective. In many tales about vampires, the creatures usually meet people who ask them to be converted for the benefits of being one of them. Even in the mockumentary, and satire of the genre, Interview with some vampires – 100%, a woman runs the errands of the trio of protagonists in exchange for entering a waiting list to be converted.

Continue reading: Dracula: the Netflix series already has first reviews

This is the third project related to the iconic vampire that the studio has underway. Another new version of the character will be directed and is being developed by the horror director. Kary kusama. The same is being done, in a version that has been called “science fiction western”, the acclaimed Chloé Zhao in a completely separate film from the first one that we just mentioned. So expect lots of news about bats and blood.

All of this, of course, is part of the studio’s new strategy to reimagine its classic monsters after the success of The Invisible Man – 90% Leigh Whannell. Far from creating an interconnected mega franchise, now Universal will be betting on independent and novel versions of its characters, according to the particular vision of a director. It has been said that there are also plans for a new version of the Werewolf.

At the moment, there is no release date for Renfield. We will probably have more information in the coming months, as director McKay has just finished and sold his next film, the action adventure sci-fi, The Tomorrow Man, to Amazon. That film stars Chris Pratt and is pending its premiere on that platform in July of this year.

You may also be interested: Chloe Zhao will direct remake of Dracula for Universal