The legends of Real Madrid already travel to Israel to play the Classical

The first Clásico of the season will be in Israel. Specifically this Tuesday but it will have the particularity that it will be played between the legends of Real Madrid and those of FC Barcelona in what will be an exhibition match.

And for this, the Real Madrid players are already traveling to Tel Aviv, on a flight that transfers great players from white history such as Casillas, Roberto Carlos or Figo who will be part of the Madrid representation.

The game will be played from 7:30 p.m. at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv and it is expected that there will be a great entrance as the level of vaccination in Israel is one of the most efficient in the world.