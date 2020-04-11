Quique Peinado, a journalist for La Sexta and Generación NBA, among others, has recently announced that Nacho Azofra, former mythical player of the Movistar Students, is currently admitted to the hospital due to pneumonia.

Azofra’s situation is, according to Peinado’s words, the following: “They have not given him oxygen but he feels reasonably well. They tell me that he is worried and anxious, it is a logical thought. If it depended on him, no one would know that he is admitted. for this shit. “

Nacho Azofra is in the hospital with pneumonia. Since I love him very much, I have written this to him. https://t.co/wtSSeczBQV – Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) April 10, 2020

