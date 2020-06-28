During decades, Olympus photo cameras They have been among the best selling in the world. Unfortunately her life cycle is over. After 84 years, Olympus announces that it leaves the camera business.

After three years of losses, the Japanese brand sells its camera section to another company in the country, Japan Industrial Partners Inc. In the press release, it attributes this sale to “the arrival of smartphones, which have reduced the camera market. The increasingly complicated market for photo cameras is no longer profitable. “

Since this is a sale, and not a closure, new Olympus cameras are sure to be released, but they will be created by a completely different company.

The mythical Olympus was founded in 1919 in Tokyo (Japan). At the beginning it was a company specialized in optics, which developed medical microscopes. It is a sector in which they still remain one of the world leaders. It also manufactures advanced optical instruments for surgery.

Building on his experiences in lens development, commercialized its first photo camera in 1936. In the 60s and 70s it achieved great success with its PEN and OM technologies, which allowed it to develop High-quality cameras in a compact and lightweight size. Since then it has been one of the best-selling brands in the world.

Olympus has other important achievements on his resume, for example the invention of the microcassette or microstrip, in 1969. It occupied a quarter of a normal cassette, but it had almost the same capacity:

It was widely used in the 1970s and 1980s in small audio recorders used by journalists, police, and people who needed to record audio anywhere.

But from the 80s, with the arrival of smartphones and autofocus cameras, Olympus failed to adapt to the market, losing its quota. Twenty years ago he tried again with digital cameras, where he achieved relative success with his Four Thirds technology.

Unfortunately, in 2012 it came to light a financial scan of account concealment that affected the entire leadership, including its president. This seriously touched the company.

If we add to this the unstoppable photographic evolution of mobiles, which already equip up to half a dozen cameras of different types, it has almost disappeared the market for photo cameras, which it has decreased 90% in the last 10 years.

Olympus sells its camera business But it will continue to develop its prestigious Zuiko lenses, as well as microscopes and other medical optical instruments where, as we have mentioned, it is one of the world leaders.