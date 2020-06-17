The all-new Mustang Mach 1 2021 is coming to Ford dealerships in the United States in the spring of 2021.

The all new Mach 1 2021

Photo:

Ford Media / Courtesy

Ford has long been planning the return of the legendary Mustang Mach 1. After 17 years on hiatus, the Fastback Coupe makes its world premiere.

This car is an indirect substitute for Bullittat the same time that it reaches the gap between the Mustang GT and the versions signed by Shelby. In fact, it inherits a bit from each of the mentioned versions.

“Bold style, great acceleration and speed: Mach 1 says it all,” Jim Farley, Ford’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “This is one of those special Mustangs that really makes our owners, enthusiasts and fans, including me, smile, so there has never been a better time to bring Mach 1 back and make it global as well.”

This new Mach 1 will have a specially calibrated 5.0 V8 engine that produces 480 horsepower (hp) and 420 pound-feet of torque.

Mach 1 uses the same manual transmission Tremec 3160 6-speed Shelby GT350. You can also choose an automatic transmission SelectShift 10-speed available with an improved torque converter and a unique calibration that optimizes torque capacity, shifting character and improved overall performance.

Aesthetically, the Mach 1 is distinguished by its unique elements such as a specific grill with two “missile tubes”, just where the classic model mounted two additional headlights. The fenders are also new and unique to this model, as are the 19-inch wheels.

As a good Mach 1 they included a black vinyl strip on the chest. At the rear, highlights the diffuser and quadruple round exhausts.

The car will come out with Fighter Jet Gray color options, as well as Iconic Silver, Shadow Black, Oxford White, Velocity Blue, Twister Orange, Race Red and Grabber Yellow.

The all-new, limited-edition Mustang Mach 1 2021 will arrive at Ford dealerships in the United States in the spring of 2021.

***

It may interest you: