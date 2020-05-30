tomatitoFlamenco fans in Madrid mourn after learning that the legendary tablao of flamenco ‘Casa Patas’ closes. The establishment that has hosted performances by legends of this artistic genre closes as a result of the coronavirus crisis and its future impact on international tourism, which accounts for 75 percent of the turnover of the well-known venue.

“It is a real shame but in this situation it is impossible to continue,” the director of ‘Casa Patas’ told EP. Martin Guerrero, whose father founded this legendary establishment dedicated to flamenco for 36 years in the center of the capital.

The tablao is located in a 19th century building in the Lavapiés neighborhood. Every year the room programmed more than 300 shows starring more than a hundred flamenco groups in which more than 300 artists participated.

Renowned artists

Among the artists who have paraded through the facilities are references of this musical genre, as is the case of Island Shrimp, Diego ‘El Cigala’, José Mercé, Paco de Lucia, Sara Baras, Joaquín Cortes, Miguel Poveda, Pastori girl or Tomatito, among others.

In addition, ‘Casa Patas’ was distinguished by the Community of Madrid in 2009 with the Enrique Maya award for his contribution to the development and diffusion of Flamenco Art, as well as his continued work for the integration of the gypsy people.

Guerrero has detailed that the closure is, on the one hand, a consequence of the “turning point” that they experienced as of 2019, given that ‘Casa Patas’ was in a ‘healthy’ situation but with a decrease in turnover as of that moment, marked by national “uncertainty” (in the absence of government) and international (lThe effects of ‘Brexit’ and the trade war between the United States and China).

On the other hand, he has alluded to the coronavirus crisis itself, which has led to spending three months “with zero income” and, despite the ERTE launched by the entity, expenses have not been paralyzed since they have had to pay for different items, such as payment to insurance and suppliers, who have “eaten” all the resources they still had.

“We are very weak and we no longer have financial reserves”, Martín has continued on the closing of ‘Casa Patas’, to later add the factor of “prospects” in a business such as the flamenco tablaos, which depend on international tourism since 70 to 100 percent of these visitors depend on income.

In the case of ‘Casa Patas’, the absence of international tourism accounts for 75 percent of its turnover, which is added to the “piece of economic crisis” that is coming and that “will leave the previous one of 2008 up to the level of bitumen”. The other 25 percent of turnover will not recover either: “Maybe it would reach 5 or 15 percent. “

“With these levels it is impossible to survive, neither by doing an ERTE, nor by opening little by little during the de-escalation nor asking for an ICO credit,” Guerrero said, stressing that ‘Casa Patas’ is a company with 36 years of life, with employees of more than 20 years and, consequently, a “very heavy” cost structure.

«More than a business»

The director of ‘Casa Patas’ has indicated that the accounts, in case of maintaining the activity, come out “negative” and now it is “not feasible to continue”. “In this situation we would spend the money that we could ask for credit in a short time and we would be more indebted and we would surely have to enter bankruptcy,” he explained.

For this reason, given this panorama, “it is better to close and wait for better times, for the pandemic to pass, for a vaccine or an antiviral to be achieved and for tourism to recover to previous levels.” “When these circumstances occur again, it will be time to start up again”, he emphasized to augur that other establishments in his sector will surely also have to leave their activity.

Sadness

Guerrero has made no secret of his sadness at this closure, which he has defined as a “real shame” based on the “thousands of messages” they have received since the closure transpired, with people “shocked” to those offering their help.

“In‘ Casa Patas ’we have fought a lot and we have put a lot of meat on the grill to be a representative place,” its director continued, stating that the tablao was “much more than a business, more than just a way of life.” “It is a very hard situation,” he added.

On the other hand, he pointed out that the Casa Patas Foundation, being a non-profit entity and a “purely cultural” character, will continue for the time being with its activity since it carries out an important training activity, with 200 students in its conservatory, and with room rental, training activity and organization of international tours.

However, the García Lorca Hall of the Foundation, who returned to Madrid a programming space for flamenco singing, has a different type of audience, with almost 95 percent of a national character, also sees its situation “damaged” as it seems “unfeasible”, as there is no public money behind it.

For this reason, it hopes to preserve the activity of the Foundation with new lines of activity that will allow it to “maintain that embers” to see if they can start up again in the future.

Nightlife businessmen

Given this closure, the platform for nightlife entrepreneurs empresarios La Noche en Vivo ’has regretted the closure of this” emblematic flamenco space “after more than 30 years of experience.

«For La Noche en Vivo the closing of Casa Patas is a terrible blow. One of our most beloved, emblematic and internationally renowned venues is our first victim », highlighted the managing director of‘ La Noche en Vivo ’, Javier Olmedo. “An entire institution of flamenco that unfortunately the virus also carries ahead”, he concluded.