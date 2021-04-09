The legendary Danielle de Rossi, urgently hospitalized for Covid-19

Italian football is in suspense by the status of one of its most legendary footballers. Danielle de Rossi, former midfielder of the Rome and retired for a year, he was admitted to a hospital this Thursday with serious respiratory problems derived from having contracted Covid-19.

The former footballer recently joined the technical staff of the Italy team, and made his debut in the Azzurra concentration in the three qualifying games for the Qatar World Cup against Northern Ireland, Bulgaria Y Lithuania. It was in this period when he was infected, along with three other members of the national team.

De Rossi had been feeling bad for days, to the point where pneumonia derived from the coronavirus seriously aggravated his state of health. They tried to avoid it, but this Thursday night they took him to a hospital in the Italian capital, where they are going to stabilize him.

Matteo Pessina, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessandro Florenzi, Federico Bernardeschi, Marco Verratti, Vincenzo Grifo, Alessio Cragno Y Salvatore sirigu They have been infected in recent days, where all of Italy has experienced a severe increase in positive cases of coronavirus.