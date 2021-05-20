The legendary comedian Paul Mooney dies at 79

Comedian Paul Mooney, veteran writer and actor, known for his work with actor Richard Pryor, has died at the age of 79 due to a heart attack, according to his family.

The American comedian died Wednesday morning at his home in Oakland, after some years in which he had been away from the public spotlight due to the dementia he suffered from.

Paul Mooney got his first professional work in show business as a screenwriter for Pryor, contributing to Richard’s legendary performances as Live on the Sunset Strip.

Mooney was also The Richard Pryor Show’s main screenwriter and wrote some episodes of Pryor’s Place, as well as other texts such as Sanford and Son, In Living Color, and Chappelle’s Show.

As an actor, Paul Mooney was known for playing Sam Cooke in the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story and for his role as Junebug in Spike Lee’s Bamboozled (2000). along with regular appearances on Chappelle’s Show.