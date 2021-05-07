The legendary brand Fruit of the Loom and Zara team up to launch a new collaboration full of nostalgia

To think of Fruit of the Loom is to think of our childhood, in those cotton t-shirts that we personalize with our friends, that they gave us propaganda or that commemorated the soccer world cup with Naranjito, the 1992 Expo with Curro and the Olympic Games with Cobi. They all had one thing in common: a fruit-laden Fruit of the Loom label.

This brand has been with us since it landed in the 80s and for others, their entire life. That is why the news of the Fruit of the Loom capsule collection with Zara has lit the flame of nostalgia.

With this collection Zara continues with its line of collaborations with brands that transport us to the past like the sports firms Starter, Prince or Everlast.

Image of the capsule collection of Fruit of the Loom and Zara.ZARA

This collection follow the normcore aesthetic, a term coined by the New York agency K-Hole in 2013 after reading a paragraph from the novel Pattern Recognition in which its author, William Gibson, described the protagonist’s look as “a children’s black Fruit of the Loom T-shirt., a gray V-neck sweater bought from half a dozen and a pair of new, spacious black Levi’s 501s.

For this reason, they have not wanted to add more flourishes and have followed the line of the mythical signature of less is more, taking a small collection basic garments and in full color, without forgetting the current Fruit of the Loom logo, making it very visible this time.

This line is made up of short sleeve tops with incredibly vivid colors, underwear sets, long and cropped sweatshirts, tank tops …

Fruit of the Loom and Zara underwear set.ZARA

Although they are basic, they continue with the trends of the moment, like the cropped cuts with details on the back, colors that now make us fall in love like fuchsia or pastel green or the most desired shorts of the moment.

Unlike the latest capsule collections from Zara, this We can find it both on the website and in physical stores of the brand, except for underwear (like the rest of this type of garment).

T-shirt from the Fruit of the Loom and Zara collection.ZARA